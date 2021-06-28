Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 28, 2021.

One man is dead and three others have been hospitalized with various injuries following a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Hudson Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot around 12:50 a.m. for the report of shots fired. Shortly after, four gunshot victims arrived at Rochester General Hospital in private vehicles.

A bipartisan deal to invest nearly $1 trillion in the nation’s infrastructure appeared to be back on track Sunday after a stark walk-back by President Joe Biden to his earlier insistence that the bill be coupled with an even larger Democrat-backed measure in order to earn his signature.

Republican senators who brokered the agreement with the White House and Democrats to fund badly needed investments in roads, bridges, water and broadband internet indicated they were satisfied with Biden’s comments that he was dropping the both-or-nothing approach. In a statement issued Saturday after 48 hours of behind-the-scenes maneuvering by the White House to salvage the deal, Biden said it was not his “intent” to suggest he was issuing a veto threat on the bill.

Owners of units in a Florida oceanfront condo building that collapsed with deadly consequences were just days away from a deadline to start making steep payments toward more than $9 million in major repairs that had been recommended nearly three years earlier.

That cost estimate, from the Morabito Consultants engineering firm in 2018, meant owners at Champlain Towers South were facing payments of anywhere from $80,000 for a one-bedroom unit to $330,000 or so for a penthouse, to be paid all at once or in installments. Their first deadline was July 1.

One resident whose apartment was spared, Adalberto Aguero, had just taken out a loan to cover his $80,000 bill.

Two people were shot overnight Sunday in a highly-frequented Rochester bar district, another shooting in what has become an abnormally violent year.

Rochester Police say a 26-year-old woman from Rochester was shot at least one time in her upper body. Officers found her in the area of East Avenue and N Union Street. The second victim is a 24-year-old woman from Rochester and she was shot at least one time in her upper body. Police found her in the area of East Avenue by Lawrence Street.

irk Ashton, the Hilton Elementary School Principal accused of sexually harassing over 30 students, is due back in court on Monday.

Ashton, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against minors from second to fifth grade. Multiple families in the district have filed separate lawsuits against Ashton and Hilton Central Schools.

The organization, United and Healing Through Hope is holding a Stop the Violence event in Rochester.

The group is calling for a community solution to the increased violence in the area. The event is scheduled for Monday from 6:30 until 9 p.m. at 271 Flint Street.

A recent report from World Health Organization (WHO) officials on Friday, advised people to continue wearing masks and practice COVID-19 safety measures. Some Rochester residents argue that people should continue to wear a mask — even if they are fully vaccinated.

The message from WHO came in the wake of a highly contagious delta variant that has been detected in various parts of the world, including the U.S. According to WHO officials, inequitable distribution of vaccines in countries like Israel is part of the cause of increased spread right now.

Are you looking for a new job? Maybe you want one with more flexibility so you can be home with your family. In our family first segment this week, we are taking a look at the current job market and how to get you back to work.

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Sodus on Sunday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Altenburg, 48 of Cheektowaga, was traveling westbound on State Route 104 in Sodus around 5 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle. Investigators say Altenburg was breaking for westbound traffic, which was slowing to turn south into the Mobil Gast Station on 104 and Pratt Road.

Wall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card.

New York-based Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September.

The lingering heat and humidity will make Monday afternoon feel like the 90s, so don’t let your guard down with the heat just yet. It’s possible more heat advisories will need to be issued with heat index values getting close to the threshold for areas away from the cooler influence of the lakes.

It will be another very hot and humid day across the region, but our bubble of high pressure will slowly begin to loosen its grip on us. This means temperatures slowly go down, and rain chances go up. The good news is that I think we will ease into how much of us actually end up seeing showers at first with only isolated storm chances for the Finger Lakes Monday and Tuesday along a lake breeze boundary. This means most of us stay dry, but we’ll still be very humid as we wrap up the month of June.

The chances for one of these showers to pop over Rochester Monday are slim, but not zero. A nearby frontal boundary that will push southward into the region by the middle of next week will bring us more scattered shower and storm chances by Wednesday into Thursday as highs fall into the lower 80s.

An upper level disturbance looks to give us the finishing touches on the week with cooler temperatures, and more chances for showers even into next weekend. There’s still some uncertainty with the evolution of this trough, but we’ll keep low end chances for rain into the Holiday weekend with highs around the low to mid 70s.