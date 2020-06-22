Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 22, 2020.

New York State Police are expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon following a fatal shootout in Sodus on Friday.

Officers responded to Boyd Road around 11 p.m. for a domestic incident. Police said the caller stated his son was breaking objects and was armed with a shotgun. Upon arrival, officers tried to talk with 24-year-old Cody Cook, who then shot at the officers.

After a hit and run on Empire Boulevard in Webster left one dead, and three seriously injuries, people in the area are calling the stretch of road is dangerous, and the man that was there when it happened say he’ll never forget.

Nate Rowan was driving on Empire boulevard around 8:50 Saturday night, when he saw the SUV hit a group of people and drive off.

“Heard a loud crash, very horrific sound that it will be heard to erase from my memory,” said Nate Rowan, who witnessed accident and called 911.

NASCAR said late Sunday that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Talladega.

Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s elite Cup Series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties.

The New York State Health Department released its COVID-19 data from Saturday, and less than one percent of the tests administered within the state Saturday came back positive.

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 664 of them came back positive, which is about 0.98%.

Primary day is almost here, June 23rd. In case you haven’t already voted by mail, we wanted to put together this guide for you to see who you can vote for during this year’s primary elections.

We have this list sorted by county, and then by position, then party, then candidates. We’re covering Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Livingston Orleans, Genesee, and, Wyoming counties.

Monday will feature another round of its own showers and storm activity with more widespread coverage of these storms especially during the afternoon. Even though these showers should bring some of us a good downpour with some lightning, there will also be dry time for many throughout the day. It’s another day of keeping an eye to the sky and taking shelter indoors as these storms look to pack a bit more of a punch as an upper level disturbance passes over the Great Lakes. Small hail will be possible in stronger storms that develop as upper level influences provide storms with a bit more energy and strength.

Temperatures all through Tuesday will remain in the upper 80s with some spots hitting 90 as our above average trend continues. A cold front passing through on Tuesday will provide us some relief with cooler feeling temperatures and a chance for late afternoon thunderstorms, some of which could potentially become severe with gusty winds and small hail possible.

We look to calm things down by the middle of the week with an unsettled weekend ahead, and the heat and humidity making its return.