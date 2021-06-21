Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 21, 2021.

One person is dead after a stabbing on Genesee Street in Rochester.

The family of the victim confirmed with News 8 on scene that a 27-year-old man has died.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the scene early Monday. Genesee Street is closed from Cottage to Roslyn Streets as the investigation continues.

Rochester police identified the homicide victim of the shooting that occurred on Friday, in the Corn Hill neighborhood.

31-year-old Rochester resident, Genuine Ridgeway, was shot and killed inside her vehicle. Her children — a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old — were in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband Timothy Granison, is due back in court on Monday.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Granison, along with 5 others, have been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, at least 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and at least 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine.

The driver facing charges from a September crash in Gates that killed two people is due back in court on Monday.

Anthony Vandoren has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated unlicensed operation, and driving while ability impaired.

The Rochester Police Department was called to a burglary at Nick Tahou Hots. Surveillance video at the restaurant showed the suspect arrived on bike and made his way into the restaurant Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

“Upon arrival, the location was checked and cleared by Rochester Police Officers and our K9 unit,’ the RPD said.

Polls closed at 3 p.m. Sunday as early voting in Monroe County concluded.

The county wrapped up its ninth and final day of early voting ahead of primary Tuesday, June 22. According to Monroe County’s Board of Elections, 5,142 people voted early in the county across the nine days.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county is rescinding the vaccine requirement to attend Bills games and stadium events.

He says the decision is based on few new COVID-19 cases, low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates.

Poloncarz announced zero new cases on Friday and four yesterday, out of thousands of tests. He also says the county will revisit in the future if circumstances warrant it.

The Senate is set for a key vote Tuesday on a sweeping rewrite of voting and election law, setting up a dramatic test of Democratic unity on a top priority that Republicans are vowing to block.

Democrats appeared to be coalescing Thursday around changes to the bill that could win the support of moderate West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the lone Democratic holdout on the legislation. Yet they still faced lockstep Republican opposition that will likely leave Democrats back where they started: lacking the votes to overcome a Republican filibuster. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Manchin’s proposal “equally unacceptable.”

With Prime Day less than 24 hours away, it’s time to start making preparations. If you expect to meander over to Amazon’s home page tomorrow and snatch up some of the most coveted products at a steep discount, you’ll most likely be disappointed.

The sheer volume of discounts and products can be overwhelming, making the event challenging to navigate without a plan. Not to worry — we’re detailing everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Whether it was destiny or karma was of no relevance to Jon Rahm. He won the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines, the perfect time and the perfect place to become a major champion.

How it unfolded was beyond his dreams.

One shot behind and running out of holes, Rahm made a sweeping, left-to-right birdie putt from 25 feet on the 17th hole to tie for the lead, and closed with another bending 18-foot birdie putt that gave him a one-shot victory over hard-luck Louis Oosthuizen.

ROUND 1: The first round of thunderstorms arrives this morning. A weak warm front will lift northward into WNY with impressive wind fields and overall shear. This will set the stage for scattered clusters of thunderstorms to develop. These storms will be loud with plenty of thunder and lightning. Surface based instability is lacking, but elevated instability could be enough to warrant paying attention to any stronger cores that develop. Gusty winds and small hail would be the main issue these these cells, but the overall severe weather risk with wave 1 remains very low.

As that front lifts north of the region Monday morning, at least partial clearing will result in a rapidly destabilizing atmosphere across WNY. This will pave the way to a more aggressive severe weather risk into the afternoon.

ROUND 2: An unstable and still sufficiently sheared environment will be in place Monday early afternoon ahead of a cold front to our west. We anticipate multiple clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop within this favorable environment, supporting storms capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Storms that exhibit bowing structures will be our wind producers while any discrete cells (supercells) that manage to pop would be capable of large hail. While not particularly overwhelming, there appears to be enough shear to warrant at least a minor threat for a spinup tornado or two. This risk very much falls lower than that of strong winds and hail, alongside heavy rain and frequent lightning. The relatively greatest overall risk for severe weather favors the Finger Lakes area from roughly a Geneseo to Honeoye to Canandaigua line and points southward. While the entire region stands at least some risk for severe weather, this is where ingredients are maximized.

While highs Monday will get close to 90 degrees, a significant cool down will work in behind the cold front. We have highs Tuesday in the 60s as morning showers give way to partial sunshine by afternoon. The rest of the workweek appears calm and quiet.