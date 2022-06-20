ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 20, 2022.

A 4-year-old child was treated for injuries after nearly being struck in a drive-by shooting on First Street overnight Monday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of First Street for the report of a 4-year-old shot. Once at the location, they determined that nobody had been shot. Instead, they learned a 25-year-old city resident was driving eastbound on Upper Falls when an unknown vehicle fired at the vehicle.

Investigators believe the suspect’s gunfire struck the car’s rear, shattering the rear passenger window. A 4-year-old boy was in the rear passenger seat when the shots were fired.

Although he was not struck by a bullet, police said the shattered glass caused a small scratch on his upper body. He was treated and released to his family.

No suspect is in custody. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

A Rochester firefighter was hospitalized and a family was displaced following an overnight house fire on East Ridge Road Monday.

According to officials, emergency crews were dispatched to 350 East Ridge Road around 2:40 a.m. for reports of a house on fire. Upon arrival, they saw heavy black smoke coming from the second floor.

A working fire was immediately declared and fire crews began an interior attack on the second floor of the single-family home. Officials say the fire was contained to the second-floor bedroom.

Despite their efforts, the 2 1/2 story, wood-framed home sustained significant damage and was deemed not habitable. One adult and four children were displaced, and are being helped by RedCross.

Although unclear at first, authorities said a firefighter sustained a low leg injury during the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Police are working to determine what caused the fire. An investigation is now underway.

A search and rescue mission is underway after a jet skier went missing on Lake Ontario Saturday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a missing jet skier around 10:21 a.m. and said witnesses along Rock Beach Road saw the jet skier operating the jet ski, and then discovered the water vehicle unoccupied.

MCSO, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Rochester Fire Department, New York State Police, and the Royal Canadian Air Force, began the search Saturday but had to suspend operations in the evening due to unsafe weather conditions. The search effort continued into Sunday without result.

Authorities say the rider was last seen off the coast of Durant Eastman Beach.

MCSO Captain Bancroft said deputies found the jet ski running and unoccupied. He also added that if the individual got to shore, they would have been in the vicinity of Rock Beach Road.

“The waves are very high and the wind is very high, and it creates a very strong current,” Captain Bancroft said. “It’s possible that he hit a wave that he couldn’t get away from.”

Those with the Rochester Coast Guard Station say winds ranging from 20 to 37 miles per hour Saturday were enough to issue what’s called a Small Craft Advisory — which includes jet skis.

Captain Bancroft also said a scuba team is in operations, in case the individual is underwater. No information as to the identity of this individual has been discovered.

Police continues to search the lake north of the 1000 block of Rock Beach Road Monday.

Summer vacation is right around the corner for students in the Rochester City School District, but with a lot of free time on their hands, organizations through the city and private sector are stepping up to make sure they can keep themselves occupied during breakthrough work and camps.

There are those both in law enforcement and community activism who fear as the Summer goes on, gun violence and other serious crime could increase.

While teenagers and young adults are out of school, Mayor Malik Evans’s Office and non-profits are working to make sure they don’t get caught up in that trouble and remain on paths to a bright future.

So far in 2022, at least 18 minors in the city have been caught up in shootings, in some cases losing their lives to gun violence.

People like Mike Johnson with Save Rochester are determined to not allow any more students to join that list this summer.

“We have a workshop on financial literacy for young boys who are at risk,” Johnson said. “And also adult men who are at risk. So, we’re going to be promoting that. We have an opportunity to start their own business.”

The non-profit Action for a Better Community doesn’t want to think about the illegal activity teenagers could be getting into. Instead, hire up to 40 RCSD students for part-time work to develop skills not always taught to them in public.

“They will be working in visual arts,” Underwood said. “And they’ll be writing a play as well as video production.”

Both organizations stressed the key tactic to guiding these students to stay focused on making a positive impact in their communities is being engaged with them to stay motivated and find the resources to teach them skills they’re not always offered.

“We need as many interventions as possible to prevent or to discourage kids from making the wrong choice,” Johnson said. “We feel if we are using data-driven instruction as a means of intervention for the youth, that’s the best way to go.”

“Certainly there are people who would want them to do things you and I would not approve of,” Underwood added. “We have to outwork those people. So we’re calling on as many adults as possible to mentor young people. If you don’t know how to mentor there are lots of ways we can teach that.”

The part-time summer jobs through the City of Rochester revolve around positions in the Parks and Rec. Department which still has positions available.

Each of these part-time jobs for teens and non-profit camps will operate on a Monday-Friday schedule. Also involves the City of Rochester Libraries.

Starting out the work week we’ll notice a couple of clouds throughout the morning hours, especially across the western fringes of our region as most start the day into the 50s.