Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 15, 2020.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department is still investigating a fire last night on Dewey Ave. Six people of in the 21 apartments in the complex were displaced, but no one was injured.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man has died after being shot Sunday morning on the 1600 block of N. Clinton Avenue in Rochester as 35 year old Trenton Cook of Rochester.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident, and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

Rochester Police officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found Cook who had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

An ambulance transported Cook to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.

N. Clinton Avenue was shut down between Bastian Street and Resolute Street for the next few hours.

On Sunday, speakers, performances, and voter registration tables filled the plaza at the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester, as part of rally for justice.

Members of the Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek letter organizations, were there to remember injustice in the black community.

With early voting underway and primaries right around the corner, a huge part of the event was dedicated to voting rights and registration tables were set up to help get people started.

“We need to make sure that we have people who are registered, educated, and get out to the polls to use their god given right to vote,” said Malik Goodson, President of the NY association of chapters of Alpha.

For the people in attendance, leaders wanted them to walk away with a plan on what action to take next, including voting and advocating for communities of color.

The “New Yorker’s Right To Monitor Act” also allows members of the public to maintain custody of any recordings they make, and the instruments used to make those recordings.

Meaning items like cellphones cannot be confiscated by police purely because they have been used to film an arrest.

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that he would revoke the liquor licenses of bars and restaurants that have large crowds that are in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

Although he did not give specifics, Cuomo said “there is a very real possibility” reopening in certain areas could be rolled back if there is an increase in coronavirus cases. He specifically cited Manhattan and the Hamptons on the eastern end of Long Island.

Cuomo said there have been 25,000 complaints to the state about businesses not complying with social distancing guidelines, although he did not give a timeframe for when the state received the complaints. Cuomo said the State Liquor Authority and a special task force is investigating, and he said he personally called some establishments that he believed violated the laws.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A big affordable housing project could take a step forward if the Rochester city council gives it the thumbs up. Ibero-American Development Corporation is looking to purchase roughly 15 parcels from the city of Rochester to provide affordable housing.

The project is called “Pueblo Nuevo” which includes about 104 housing units, which includes single family homes, duplexes and triplexes. The project has a price tag of $35 million.

A majority of it will be built in the North Clinton Avenue area. Ibero leaders say developing the area will mitigate some of the challenges it faces.