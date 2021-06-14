Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 14, 2021.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 14-year-old was shot in the upper body in Rochester Sunday night.

The RPD said in a press release Monday morning that a 14-year-old male was brought into Rochester General Hospital with “at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.”

The release further said that the incident took place on Avenue D on the 400 block. The boy underwent surgery, and his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Rochester police have released the identity of the teenager killed during a shooting on Saturday between Genesee Street and Earl Street.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Wood of Rochester was shot multiple times. He was transported to URMC, where he was ultimately pronounced dead at about 2:15 p.m., according to police.

The shooting’s second victim, a 14-year-old teen, suffered one gunshot wound. He was treated and released from Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

While police resume their investigation, families and communities impacted by the shooting continue to plea for justice.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say a suspect is in custody after an ambulance stolen in Utica ended up in Irondequoit Bay Sunday.

Officials say state police assisted with the Utica Police Department after an ambulance was stolen Sunday morning. They say around 10:40 a.m. the stolen ambulance was located on the Thruway, but the vehicle’s operator refused to comply with police.

Authorities say troopers later located the stolen ambulance on I-490 westbound and attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver exited the highway at Culver Road. Police say the driver again refused to comply with police.

The stolen ambulance was later located by police after it entered Irondequoit Bay off Seneca Road.

Police say the ambulance operator was able to swim to a private vessel and was then taken into custody by police.

Police say the operator was given medial attention at the scene and charges are pending.

YATES COUNTY (WROC) — A collision between a vehicle and a horse-and-buggy resulted in multiple injuries and one fatal injury Sunday around 4 p.m., according to Yates County deputies.

The vehicle that struck the horse-and-buggy was traveling west on State Route 364. One victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, while the other involved victim got transported to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The horse, also injured in the crash was euthanized by East View Veterinary.

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ogden Police Department is investigating overnight vehicle larcenies that took place during the early morning hours Sunday.

Police say the larcenies occurred in the areas of Hickory Hollow, Maida Drive and Thistlewood Lane and at least two vehicles were stolen.

The OPD asks anyone with security video of the incidents to contact Sergeant Marcucci at dmarcucci@ogdenny.com.

Did you hear the storms last night? Some produced hail as they passed through Western New York and the Finger Lakes.

The new week may begin with a few lingering drops from the night before, and also feature chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day that linger into Tuesday. However, the main story will be the cooler and drier air behind these fronts as highs settle back into the low to mid 70s. You’ll be able to find decent amounts of dry time both Monday and Tuesday, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella handy just in case. Highs on Monday will reach the low to mid 70s.

We swing cooler than average Tuesday to a refreshing level. Afternoon highs barely make it into the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s through next week. High pressure sweeps into the Great Lakes to make for a sunny stretch Wednesday and Thursday. Signs of warming with rain return by next weekend.