A 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday evening while riding his bicycle at the basketball court of the Harriet Tubman Estates parking lot.

Rochester police officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. They say there they discovered the victim, who was suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The officers began life-saving measures, but police later confirmed the victim was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to URMC, for what is now the city’s 31st homicide this year.

Investigators said they believe the victim was an intended target. The victim lived in Harriet Tubman Estates and was riding his bike in the parking lot.

Investigators added there were other kids in the area but were not injured.

Officials say there is no suspect in custody and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot while sitting in a parked car on Leo Street early Monday morning.

Authorities say officers were led to the area of Leo Street and Remington Street around 12:35 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation. Once at the location they found evidence of a shooting in the area.

While investigating, officials were made aware of a 29-year-old non-city resident that was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital. They say he was shot at least once in the upper body and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man was shot inside a parked vehicle on Leo Street after the car was struck multiple times by gunfire.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Today is the first time since January of 2021 that those traveling into the U.S. will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID test 24 hours before entering.

Whether it’s by land or air, anyone coming back from an international trip or having people visit from abroad will not have to worry about finding a COVID test kit.

John McClure was born and raised in Monroe County but now lives in Singapore. He learned just one day before coming back to visit family he wouldn’t have to pay for COVID test kits.

“Pretty happy because we left Amsterdam on Sunday and the mandate expired that morning, so it also saved us 150 euros,” McClure said. “Which we could spend on some nice wine instead.”

Without this obstacle in the way to travel abroad, McClure feels he’s more likely to make trips to America without the fear of having to quarantine and not get a refund.

“If we had to stay somewhere for another 10 days that’s a huge expense,” McClure added. “With no guarantees on travel insurance or no guarantee on flight changes. That’s a real pain.”

Thaoby Nguyen Still has friends in Australia and New Zealand from her college years. Knowing she doesn’t need to rush to find a covid test and get proof of a negative result one day before leaving has her rethinking her bucket list of places to travel again.

“I think it gives us a lot more freedom to explore the world and see people that we want to see,” Thaoby Nguyen. “I particularly have a long list of places I want to go. One of them being Costa Rica next year.”

Since the start of May Covid cases in the Greater Rochester Area continue their downward trend which had medical experts agreeing this negative test requirement was not necessary any longer.

All airport and TSA employees are still required to mask up while inside Frederick Douglass International Airport.

The Rochester Police Department received reports of a gunpoint robbery Saturday evening on Joseph Avenue near Van Stallen Street in Rochester.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a man in his 30s was robbed of his personal property at gunpoint. Officers said 27-year-old Marcus Harris fled the scene in a vehicle that officers spotted shortly after the crime occurred.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle as it pulled into a driveway on Lux Street, but the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the front bumper of the patrol car.

“The vehicle fled the attempted traffic stop and officers initiated a vehicle pursuit. In the area of Avenue D and Bauman Street the suspect vehicle sideswiped an uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop,” the RPD said.

The suspect(s) ran from scene of the crash. Officers apprehended a 27-year-old man after a brief foot chase and recovered an illegal, loaded, handgun while at the scene.

Officers charged Marcus Harris of Rochester has been charged with the following: robbery in the 1st degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, grand larceny in the 3rd degree, as well as additional NYS vehicle and traffic law infractions.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Maddie Barthelmes is many things: a bubbly kindergartener, a loving sister, and a kind friend. But many might say, it’s her bravery that shines the most.

At just 6-years-old, Maddie is battling a rare type of leukemia. She was diagnosed in February after her entire family contracted COVID.

“The symptoms weren’t too bad for most of us. Madison, however, had a lingering fever and some other issues, and she eventually got admitted because the pediatrician was worried about COVID pneumonia,” said John Barthelmes, Maddie’s dad.

After a bunch of tests at Golisano Children’s Hospital, John said the doctors found out that Maddie had acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

“We’ve been in the hospital for four months at this point,” John said. “Her treatment has her stay in the hospital for 29 days at a time. Fortunately, we’re able to go home in between, and we occasionally get day passes, but we’ve gotten to know the nurses really well.”

Maddie went from spending her days with her kindergarten class at Dudley Elementary in Fairport, to getting tutored at the Children’s Hospital while going through chemo treatments.

“Maddie has been amazing through all this,” John said. “If she had hair, you wouldn’t even be able to tell she was sick. This month has been a little bit rough. She’s been a lot more tired and had a lot more nausea and some other issues, but she’s been really good.”

But the journey has also, understandably, been tough on the Barthelmes family too. With Maddie in the hospital most days, it means she sometimes doesn’t get to see her family, whether it’s her dad, her mom, Kaitlyn, or her 2-year-old brother Jackson.

“Kaitlyn and I, we’ve been splitting our time here at the hospital,” John said. “Either I’m here or Kaitlyn’s here, which means that Maddie and Jackson each only get one parent at a time. So Maddie has obviously been struggling with it, Jackson has been struggling with it.”

Kaitlyn and John also own Spotlight Studios in Fairport, where they have provided arts education for kids and teens since 2007. With Maddie’s diagnosis, they have had to take a step back from their roles.

“When the diagnosis came in, we were in the middle of producing about four different shows. One of them, we actually had to cancel on opening night, because we were here at the hospital,” John said.

Summer is the busiest season at the studio, but John says thankfully, the community has stepped in to help.

“A lot of the spotlight families have been helping out, not only with financial donations, but also with meal donations, and helping out with rehearsals when needed,” John said. “But the help comes from all over people in the village of Fairport, a lot of friends from in the area and even out of the area, and friends of friends have helped out with that.”

The Dream Factory in Rochester has also helped out. The organization recently gifted Maddie an above-ground pool, which is something she had always wanted. When Maddie is out of the hospital, the family wants her to be able to easily access the pool, so they considered building a deck.

One of Maddie’s classmates named Carter has a father who is in construction.

“So Kaitlyn reached out, just asking for an estimate, ‘How much would it be to build a deck connected to the house, going to the pool and whatnot?’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re not going to give you an estimate. We’re going to build you the deck,” John said.

Dan Pata owns Pata Development and said he knew what the family was going through and didn’t think they should have to worry about the financial cost of building a deck.

“They can’t really work, they are stuck here for the most part so I didn’t really want to do anything to take anybody’s time away from her, so I tried to see if I could start my own fundraiser to get money for a deck,” Pata said.

Within a few short days, Pata had raised thousands of dollars over GoFundMe.

“It turned into all our friends’ companies chipping in money, we’ve got All Cleaning Power Wash throwing in car washes for her, and just amazing things from the whole community, all of Fairport is chipping in,” Pata said.

Pata said he sees how much Maddie means to his son, and they have been happy to help out and bring her a smile during this time.

Our workweek starts on a high note with Monday sunshine and highs climbing into the lower and middle 70s. Tuesday looks great as well with middle and upper 70s highs.