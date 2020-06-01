Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, June 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Law enforcement officials from the area said outsiders and “professional protestors” were behind the violence on Saturday’s protest.

“What you saw here today was chaos. Pure chaos not a protest.” Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said. “What happened today was sparked by anarchists.”

Rochester police officials have released photos of 11 individuals wanted in connection to the events that transpired Saturday outside the Public Safety Building.

Police ask anyone with information about the identity of the individuals pictured below to call the Rochester Police Department at 311 or Crimestoppers at 423-9300.

A video of a couple getting assaulted on Monroe Avenue Saturday has gone viral locally, and the man who recorded says it was one of the craziest things he’s ever seen.

“I turned around, saw people trying to break into some stores, so I just started filming,” Painter said. “The husband and wife came out, they were trying to reason with them. Then all of a sudden it turned violent and it escalated. They just went after the woman, the husband was trying to defend himself with a golf club, and they just went after him with two-by-fours.”

The Brockport Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire on East Avenue. Firefighters were called to East Avenue for the report of a large fire and upon arrival, were met with visible flames. According to the firefighters, they were called to the same apartment earlier in the night for a fire.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single car crash that results in one death and two injuries. According to WCSO, 30-year-old David Fischette Jr. — who was a passenger in the car — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thousands of volunteers went out into their neighborhoods Sunday morning to begin the cleanup process after violence and looting rocked the community.

So far, officials report five injuries, all non-life threatening, and 13 arrests, but officials say more arrests are coming.

We have some nice weather to talk about for the day today. Clouds will mix with times of sunshine. It will be a bit on the cool side for the first day of June with highs into the upper 60s. The normal high for today is in the lower 70s.

A warm front will track toward the region later Tuesday and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms developing. Some downpours are possible.

Once the front moves to the north the sky clears nicely and it warms up nicely too.