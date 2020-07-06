Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, July 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Police are investigating an act of vandalism, after a statue of Frederick Douglass was removed from its base at Maplewood Park during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Leaders from Re-energize the legacy of Frederick Douglass are shocked a monument they worked so hard on will have to be replaced.

“This is all that is left at this particularly moment of a monument that we put so much work and thought and love and care into,” said Carvin Eison, Project director, re-energize the legacy of Frederick Douglass, Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commemoration.

It was a busy 4th of July weekend for Rochester police.

Police officials say from 10:40 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Sunday, 13 people were shot in 10 seperate incidents. As a result of these shootings, five people have been arrested.

At this time, there have been no reported fatalities as a result of any of the holiday weekend shootings in Rochester.

Local organizations Hilton BLM ROC, Community Justice Initiatives and Save Rochester all gathered outside of Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter’s home on Sunday morning protesting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office response to what they say was a hit-and-run incident during a local protest in June.

About 75 to 100 people gathered in Hilton on Saturday morning, June 13, for a Black Lives Matter protest and according to the MCSO, a protester was “brushed up” by a car.

Rochester film critic Jack Garner died on Sunday at age 75, as first reported by the Democrat and Chronicle.

Jack Garner is a renowned film critic in Rochester. He started reviewing films for the Democrat and Chronicle in the 1970s.

Garner was appointed as chief film critic of Gannett in 1987. His writing has appeared in 100 Gannett newspapers worldwide.

Isaiah Stewart and Quinton Rose refuse to shut up and dribble.

Instead, the former Division I basketball players are encouraging athletes of all ages to join them for eight minutes and 46 seconds of dribbling in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of police brutality.

Don’t Shut Up and Dribble will be held at the Edgerton R-Center basketball courts on July 6, 2020 at 6 p.m.

The City of Rochester is declaring a heat emergency for Monday and Tuesday.

A cool sweep will also be in effect for the city during those days. To cool down, visit any of the city’s spray parks from noon through 6 p.m. The Genesee Valley Pool is open for the season from noon through 7 p.m.

Find a swimming pool, lake, or stay inside in the air conditioning if you don’t like the heat because things are only getting hotter from here.

Monday will bring our second 90 degree day as the heat increases just a bit more to start the new week. Dew points will slowly rise as we continue through the week, which will only make it more difficult to be outside. Highs are expected to remain at or above 90 all through Friday with a possible record breaker on Tuesday.

One of our best chances for some raindrops will be Monday as a few isolated showers are expected to form across the southern tier, with a small chance one of them finds their way into the viewing area , but will likely stay south of Rochester. Elsewhere will continue to be hot and dry into the end of the week with a soaring sun and gardens in desperate need of some water.

Our hottest day of the week looks to be Friday as the heat makes its last stand before more significant showers return to hopefully relieve us from the dreadful heat.

If you love the heat, this week is for you! Remember to stay safe and take precautions to prevent heat exhaustion, and check up on those who may be more sensitive to such prolonged, hot conditions.