Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, July 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Three people have been hospitalized following a shooting on Dewey Avenue early Monday. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

A Rochester man has been hospitalized following a shooting on Rauber Street, the northside of the City of Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:47 on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who was shot at least once in the upper body.

A house is damaged after a fire broke out in Rochester on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the house on Farbridge Street near Joseph Avenue around 11 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Rochester Police Department identified the victim of the shooting that occurred on Friday evening, in the Seward Street area.

Police responded to 100 block of Seward Street for the report of a person shot. According to RPD, 43-year-old Sherrice Jackson, was suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body when officers located her. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Yates County deputies responded to a call of a near-drowning incident in Seneca Lake Sunday evening.

According to Yates County police officials, a 29-year-old male almost drowned while swimming in Seneca Lake near Dresden, New York. The victim was brought back up to the surface by nearby witnesses after they found him under an anchored boat.

Children in the City of Rochester have dozens of options to pick up free, healthy meals all summer long.

The City of Rochester, the Rochester City School District and several local nonprofits have partnered for the Summer Meals program.

Meals continued to be offered as grab-and-go options – a measure put in place last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. With those restrictions lifted in New York State, however, many sites are operating traditional summer programming and offer opportunities for children to stay to participate activities.

A water main break took place in the area of Exchange Boulevard and State Street in Rochester on Sunday.

Exchange Boulevard and State Street between Church Street and Board Street will be closed to all traffic until Monday.

A crews with Rochester Water Bureau is working to repair the break.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers are making critical progress in the fight against COVID-19, but we need to continue getting shots in arms to defeat this beast for good,” Cuomo said. “We’re offering exciting incentives for those who haven’t yet received the shot and continue to make doses available at sites across the state. Today is the day to get your shot—getting vaccinated helps your family, friends and community, so don’t delay.”

Mayor Lovely Warren announced that the Department of Recreation and Human Services will open the pools for the summer season on Tuesday.

The following pools will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday until August 28.

Adams Street R-Center, 85 Adam St.

Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Demolition crews have set off explosives to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.

Crews were to begin clearing some of the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest. Once there, rescuers are hoping that they will gain access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah has said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled over 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

An investigation uncovered three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021, and June 5, 2021. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were made between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, according to a press release.

The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis is “in good condition, alert and breathing on his own,” a day after he underwent a three-hour operation that involved removing half his colon.

Francis, 84, is expected to stay in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic hospital, for about seven days “barring complications,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The brief medical bulletin contained the first details the Vatican released, coming more than 12 hours after the end of Sunday’s surgery. The procedure was necessitated by what the Holy See said was a diverticular stenosis, or narrowing the pope’s sigmoid portion of the large intestine.

Robinhood saw its revenue more than quadruple early this year as the new generation of investors it’s helped empower shook up Wall Street with their newfound trading power.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, Robinhood also said that it wants to sell a big chunk of its stock to those customers and that cryptocurrencies are becoming a much bigger part of their portfolios. It’s preparing to sell its own stock on the Nasdaq for the first time under the symbol HOOD, in what’s likely to be one of the year’s biggest offerings.

Joey Chestnut broke his own world record, eating 76 franks in 10 minutes, to win the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on Sunday.

It was the competitive eater’s 14th win at the annual Fourth of July event. The previous record, also set by Chestnut, was 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Over in the women’s division, Michelle Lesco won the Pink Belt after chowing down on a whopping 30 3/4 franks in 10 minutes. Second place finisher Sarah Rodriguez had a personal best with 24 hot dogs

It will be a hot and humid start to the new week! An area of high pressure off the coast will lead to a southwesterly breeze sustained at 5-15 mph. This southwesterly breeze will help usher in warm and moist air into the region. High temperatures today will near 90 degrees, thanks to the humidity feel like temperatures will be in the low 90s. This area of high pressure will also provide us with mainly dry weather and sunshine. Spotty shower or storm possible overnight as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Lows will near 70 degrees.

The heat and humidity is continuing into Tuesday. Highs are once again expected to reach near 90 degrees. A cold front passage will lead to shower and thunderstorms chances as we head into the afternoon and evening. Main concern from any storm will be the potential for brief downpours. Although this frontal passage will fire up some showers and storms, it will lead to cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

Active weather is looking to continue through late week as multiple week disturbances pass through the region. If you have any outdoor plans make sure you are weather aware, as afternoon thunderstorms will be the main threats. Temperatures for the second half of the week are expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s. Warming back up into the 80s for the weekend.