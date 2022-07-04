ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 4, 2022.

After a shaky two years, festivals have come roaring back to life this summer, both in Rochester and surrounding counties.

Monroe County is jam-packed with Fourth of July fun for the whole family.

Click the link above to be taken to a comprehensive list of what various communities are up to this Independence Day.

Unless listed otherwise, all events are free admission.

The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who has Asperger’s syndrome.

Officers said Abner Lopez has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8″ and weighs 170 pounds.

Officers said Lopez was last seen Saturday on Lux Street in Rochester at 8:30 p.m. Lopez is believed to be in danger and may be in need of medical attention.

Officers added that Lopez is believed to be on foot and may be near the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Anyone who’s seen Lopez or has any additional information is asked to call 911 or the RPD (585) 428-7113.

A 40-year-old Henrietta man was reportedly involved in a snowmobile-related incident in the Town of Kendall on Saturday just before 11 p.m.

Michael Snyder of Henrietta, N.Y. was found irresponsive by Orleans County Sheriff’s office after being ejected from a snowmobile while attempting to ‘water skip’ the vehicle across a pond, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Snyder reportedly crashed into an embankment following the ejection and suffered serious head, upper body, and internal injuries.

He was treated at the scene by the Kendall Fire Department, Murray Joint Fire District, Monroe Ambulance, and Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance, and was later taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

The Sheriff’s Office report said the incident occurred about 100 yards behind a W. Kendall Road residence.

A Rochester man has been arrested for a Gates shooting that took place Sunday evening, Gates Police said.

At around 7 p.m. on July 3, officers say they responded to the 200 block of Fox Run where they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his foot.

Gates police describe the victim as uncooperative, saying that he did not want to provide details of the incident or receive assistance from police.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Gates police say they located several spent gunshot rounds near the victim’s location, and spoke to several witnesses.

They say a male suspect — ultimately identified as 26-year-old Carey Bradley — was running down the street openly firing a handgun at the victim while several people, including children, were outside nearby.

Multiple shots were fired, officials say.

Bradley fled the scene in a white BMW, which officers say they were able to obtain a license plate number for.

With assistance from local law enforcement an New York State Police, Bradley was located in Rochester, where he was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of the arrest Bradley was found to have a handgun that appeared to be stolen from Georgia, officials say.

Bradley was charged with the felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, the felony reckless endangerment in the first degree, and the misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

In response to a Supreme Court ruling striking down New York’s restrictive gun laws, Democratic state lawmakers are on the verge of making it nearly geographically impossible to lawfully carry a concealed weapon, especially in New York City.

The State Assembly and Senate have come up with a list of “sensitive locations” where those otherwise permitted to carry concealed weapons cannot do so. The list includes:

Government offices, including courts and polling places

Healthcare facilities

Religious facilities

Libraries, playgrounds, and parks

Facilities that provide children or family services

Schools and camps

Shelters for the homeless and domestic violence victims

Public transportation

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol

Performance venues

Temporarily restricted public sidewalks, as for emergencies, street fairs, etc.

Protests and other free speech gatherings

Times Square (to be marked with conspicuous signage)

Finally, New York law will assume that concealed firearms are prohibited from any private property where the owner has not posted a sign explicitly allowing the carrying of arms.

Federal and local police officers, military personnel, and a few others will be exempt from the new law.

Lawmakers are also poised to make concealed carry licensing, the sale of firearms, and background checks more cumbersome, including requiring social media history for the prior three years.