Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, July 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Civil rights icon John Lewis’ body is being carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday. It’s the bridge that he crossed in the march to Montgomery on March 7, 1965, a day that would become known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Lewis’ casket was brought across the bridge in a horse-drawn caisson, following the route he took on “Bloody Sunday.” People in the crowd shouted “thank you, John Lewis!” and “good trouble!”

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 21 new positive cases of the coronavirus in the county and there are zero new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In total, 4,044 people in Monroe County have recovered from the virus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump’s top aide met to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit — but reducing it substantially — was a top priority for Trump. The secretary called the $600 weekly aid “ridiculous” and a disincentive for people to go back to work. He also promised a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks would be coming in August.

The end of this week is the deadline for area school districts to submit their reopening plans to the state. But schools could face a challenge with certain students, who the state is recommending to stay at home once school starts.

Recently the state has outlined recommendations for schools to use as they plan to reopen. In part, it suggests students who are medically vulnerable or live with adults in high-risk groups to attend school remotely.

The Monroe County democratic Committee is recommending Rochester City Councilor Jackie Ortiz to become the next Democratic Commissioner of the Board of Elections.

The selection of Ortiz will now go on to a vote of the Monroe County Legislature.

With the November election 100 days away, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in Donald Trump’s presidency, putting the incumbent in a perilous position as his reelection bid against Democrat Joe Biden enters a pivotal stretch.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds Trump’s approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic falling to a new low, with just 32 percent of Americans supportive of his approach. Even Trump’s standing on the economy, long the high water mark for the president, has fallen over the past few months after seeming ascendant earlier this year.

Fresh Express is recalling its bagged salad after a cyclospora outbreak has left 37 people in hospital. More than 600 people have so far been affected, across 11 states.

Products containing the ingredients iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots AND displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower number, are recalled.

The Americans With Disabilities Act was a major turning point in opening large parts of U.S. society to disabled people, but three decades after its passage disabled workers still face higher unemployment than other adults — a problem compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday marks 30 years since the ADA was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush with wide bipartisan support. It prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas such as employment, transportation and public accommodations.

Get ready for another hot day today with temperatures that will easily top out near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity and it will feel even hotter.

There will be essentially two rounds of rain. One from 1pm-5pm while the other, more potent round will be 9pm-3am. Once the front clears through, there will be lingering clouds early Tuesday morning, but much less humid air will move in and we can expect a comfortable day with highs in the seasonal lower 80s.

Expect afternoon temperatures to climb to 90° even up to the Lake Ontario shoreline and heat indexes to be in the middle 90s. This has prompted a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service. It will be a good day to try and cool off at a pool or a lake. Expect mostly sunny skies with a strong west breeze through the afternoon. A large cold front will approach from the west and there will be a threat for some storms off a weak lake breeze Monday afternoon. There is only a small severe threat with these storms, but if there is a strong enough lake breeze they could pack a punch. Most will stay dry. The actual cold front moves through overnight into Tuesday and that will bring some downpours and lightning. An isolated damaging wind gust is not out of the question.

There will be a large cut-off mid-level low north of Lake Huron for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. All this means is that there will be a day-to-day threat of a rain shower, but overall expect a nice ‘cooler’ stretch to finish off the near record hot July 2020. An early look at next weekend looks dry.