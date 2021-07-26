Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, July 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”

He said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials. Also, booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, Fauci said.

Fully vaccinated Americans can travel to Canada starting Monday, August 9. To do so however, those crossing the border will be required to download ArriveCAN — a free smartphone application created by the Canadian government that houses your vaccine verification card.

Canada will soon open-up its border for non-essential travel. ArriveCAN was introduced to make crossing over to the country easier, safer and more organized.

Scammers forced the State Department to temporarily shut down its online bookings for urgent appointments for passports, adding to the frustration of many travelers who are already experiencing long wait times amid a huge backlog in passport applications.

Third-party actors used bots to book all available online appointments, the State Department said. Scammers then sold the appointments for as high as $3,000 to applicants with urgent travel needs.

Officers of the Rochester Police Department reported to a scene of more than 1,000 people that had “taken over” North Clinton Avenue with dirt bikes, cars and loud music Sunday.

According to RPD officials, there were approximately 1500 people and over 500 vehicles that gathered on North Clinton Avenue between Upper Falls Boulevard and Clifford Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Officials from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a man last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hemlock area dressed in pajama pants and no shirt.

The missing man, Cody Richardson is 25 years old, 6 feet tall with a skinny build. According to deputies, Richardson has brown hair and blue eyes.

Lawmakers racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal early this coming week are hitting a major roadblock over how much money should go to public transit, the group’s lead Republican negotiator said Sunday.

As discussions continued through the weekend, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said both sides were “about 90 percent of the way there” on an agreement.

“We have one issue outstanding, and we’re not getting much response from the Democrats on it,” he said. “It’s about mass transit. Our transit number is very generous.”

Roughly $2 billion in federal rental assistance remained in the hands of New York State on Sunday, as thousands of tenants continued to struggle to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday released a letter he sent to the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, demanding the agency “move heaven and earth” to quickly release the Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding.

The CDS Wolf Foundation is hosted their 34th annual ‘Salute to Veterans Golf Tournament’ today. the event supports programs that help veterans transition back to civilian life. Opening remarks began at Oak Hill Country Club at 7:30 a.m.

Tournament proceeds are put towards Warrior Salute Veteran Services which supports veterans with resources like mental health care and housing.

Andrew Sewnauth, Chief Communications Officer at CDS Life Transitions, said the tournament fills an important need.

Expect clear skies to start Monday with temperatures back in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will likely still appear hazy as wildfire smoke coats our skies in a thin veil over the sun. Only those who are extremely sensitive to air pollutants should take caution while outside for long periods of time. Otherwise it’s a nice, summer day overall with a noticeable, but tolerable humidity.

High pressure takes control keeping the nice weather around until Tuesday. This is the first day this week we’ll be watching for passing showers and perhaps a stronger storm during the afternoon. After this point temperatures will begin to drop to unseasonably “cooler” levels in the upper 70s through the middle of the week. We’ll dry out by Wednesday afternoon with our second day to watch being Thursday. This looks like the best day this week we could see scattered rain and storms push through the region.

Friday and beyond feature temperatures around the mid 70s and a mix of clouds and sun heading into next weekend, which is the last weekend of July. August, here we come!