ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 25, 2022.

A man is dead after being shot Sunday on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:42 a.m. on the 400 block of Lyell Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

This marks the city’s 44th homicide this year. Four others, including a 29-year Rochester police veteran, were killed in the days leading up to Sunday.

Kelvin Vickers, a 21-year-old man from Massachusetts, was arraigned Saturday morning in connection to the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

The shooting happened Thursday evening on Bauman Street in Rochester.

Officers, along with the families of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng sat in the gallery as they saw the face of the man suspected of shooting the two officers.

Vickers is being charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

“We have people working on the case right now. Our office does plan to present the case to a grand jury. At this point, the defendant is being held without bail. We plan that He’ll remain in custody during that time,” said Monica O’Brien, the deputy chief of the Local Courts Bureau.

As he appeared before Judge Van White, Vickers received no bail. He appeared emotionless in the courtroom as he was made aware of the charges he faced.

Prosecutors said the families and the police remain heartbroken throughout the arraignment.

“We’ve been talking with them on a daily basis over the last few days here,” said O’Brien. “I think everyone is in shock that this happened and just coming together to support the families.”

In the Village of Fairport — near where Officer Mazurkiewicz lived — the local community put up blue ribbons on Main Street to support the family.

“It is a symbol of this village. The Village of Fairport is very supportive of each other,” said resident Grace Cincotta. “They obviously respected this man because he has been in the community for years. I think it’s awesome and I’m not surprised at all.”

Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Seng were parked in an unmarked police surveillance vehicle on Bauman Street near Laser Street while investigating a separate murder. Seng was also shot and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Vickers is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. He will be held in Monroe County Jail until then.

After recently being attacked while campaigning in Perinton, Congressman Lee Zeldin, continued his “Fire Hochul Tour” campaign to the Capital Region this weekend.

The man accused of attacking the Republican candidate during a rally told investigators he’d been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday, David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport was arrested and then appeared before Judge Marion W. Payson. Jakubonis is accused of a single count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.

According to witnesses, Jakubonis walked onto a trailer towards Zeldin and lunged a keychain at him during a campaign event on Friday in Perinton.

Jakubonis is currently being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 27.

Training camp is back at St. John Fisher for the first time since 2019 and Thad Brown and AJ Feldman have got you covered for everything that went down on day one.

They discuss Jordan Poyer’s contract situation and his press conference (0:00-:3:50), injury updates on Tre White and Rodger Saffold (3:50-5:30), and initial impressions of practice as the offense struggled at times while some newcomers stood out (5:30-7:55)

Peter King of NBC Sports joins the show with his thoughts on how the Bills will deal with their Super Bowl expectations, Josh Allen’s standing in the league, and the town of Pittsford as the team’s training camp home (7:55-15:00).

Thad and AJ conclude by discussing the atmosphere as the team returns to the Rochester area and preview the upcoming days of camp (15:00-19:55).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify.

Temperatures drop down into 70s as clouds gradually clear in the afternoon to bring out the sun. Humidity will be comfortable Monday, ahead of tomorrow’s high 80s.