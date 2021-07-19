Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, July 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 19, 2021.

A teenager has been hospitalized following a shooting on Dove Street near Driving Park Avenue in Rochester on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot. A 17-year-old was found and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A Rochester man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle near Portland Avenue on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian around 6:45 p.m. The pedestrian, a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR.

A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill is officially off the table, Republican Sen. Rob Portman said Sunday.

Portman, who is involved in negotiating the bill, cited “pushback” from fellow Republican lawmakers who dislike the idea of expanding the reach of the IRS, which they have accused over the years of unfairly targeting conservatives. He said another reason the IRS provision was shelved is that Democrats are including a more robust enforcement plan in a separate $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that they intend to pass through the Senate using special budget rules and without Republican votes.

The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park.

Two people were shot, said Dustin Sternbeck, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman. Investigators believe, based on preliminary information, that one of the victims was an employee at the stadium, he said.

Washington police later tweeted that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”

Two South African soccer players became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, and other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday, highlighting the herculean task organizers face to keep the virus contained while the world’s biggest sports event plays out.

The positive tests came as some of the 11,000 athletes and thousands more team officials expected from across the globe began arriving, having traveled through a pandemic to get to Tokyo.

A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days.

The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, exploded overnight and was over 32 square miles (82 square kilometers) as of Saturday evening, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. The blaze was threatening Markleeville, a small town close to the California-Nevada state line. It has destroyed at least three structures, authorities said, and was burning toward the Alpine County Airport after jumping a highway.

Roadways and basements were not the only places flooded during Rochester’s record-breaking rainfall Saturday.

Most golf-cart pathways at the Ravenwood Golf Club of Victor were completely submerged overnight, stopping play. Golfers were able to continue play Sunday after water levels subdued.

Monroe Community College reopened in-person services Monday, July 19. Services include admissions, financial aid, academic advisement, and records and registration with an appointment.

During the pandemic — along with community colleges across the nation — MCC saw a decline in admissions. In fall 2020, MCC’s enrollment numbers fell 12% compared to fall 2019.

In our Family First segment this morning, we are talking with Eric Meeks from the Corning Museum Of Glass to learn about what your family can enjoy at the museum.

Collin Morikawa was making one of the most satisfying walks in golf, down the 18th fairway as a soon-to-be British Open champion, when he looked up at the huge grandstand surrounding the green.

It was filled with spectators, who firstly were applauding and soon giving a standing ovation to a 24-year-old American making a historic start to his major championship career.

We kick off the new work week on a drier note for many with clouds and a mix of sun. Areas south of the lake could see an isolated pop up shower or two well south of the lakes while the majority get away rain free until the middle of the week. Get out and enjoy! You could even try to get some of that yard work in if the grass isn’t too wet. Skies may also still be hazy from wildfire smoke through Tuesday.

Temperatures hold in the 80s and mid to upper 70s by the middle of next week with more rain and storm chances returning later on Tuesday in the form of a cold front. Temperatures look to drop to unseasonably cooler levels in the 70s after this front passes through with an area of high pressure bringing another brief break from the rain late Wednesday into Thursday. The good news is with the timing of these fronts, most of the rain looks to hold off until the evening hours which will bode well for any outdoor plans.