Sunrise Smart Start: Monday July 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 13, 2020.

A child attending summer camp at Camp Eastman in Irondequoit has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter from the Irondequoit Department of Recreation, officials confirmed the child attended an “older camp” program and was last at Camp Eastman on Monday, July 6.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 28 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday. Over the weekend there were no new deaths from the virus.

The State Education Department will meet with the Board of Regents to present preliminary reopening guidance.

Sen. Chuck Schumer revealed that upstate New York Schools might not be able to reopen due to the overwhelming cost of protective equipment.

Protests for racial equity continue across the U.S. since the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis back in May.

Here in Rochester, local activists held a telly at Martin Luther King, jr. Park on Sunday. Organizers offered an informational session for people who want to support their efforts, but might not know how. Their message was simple: showing up can go a long way.

A group of people rallied on Sunday, calling for an end to gun violence after eight people were shot in the City of Rochester over the weekend.

At Liberty Pole, speakers from ROC the Peace — an anti gun violence group — talking about the need for community outreach and the importance for young people to learn to settle their disputes with words, not guns.

The Week of Community kicked off at the Brighton Farmers Market on Sunday.

Six community organizers will be collecting food for the Brighton Food Cupboard and school supplies for Pencils and Paper — a program that gives out school supplies to students in Rochester.

For the first time since the end of June temperatures will be below 80 degrees! A broad area of Low pressure to our north and disturbances rotating south into Western New York will set the stage for a few scattered showers and even a thundery downpour during the day. The best chance for a few of those showers will be south and east of the region. Most will stay dry to start the week.

Tuesday looks like a gem with highs just getting into the lower 80s and very low rain chances under clearing skies. A large ridge of high pressure approaches Tuesday night and Wednesday that will open the door for some tropical moisture and heat to finish the week. Expect warmer air to be felt by Wednesday afternoon as highs get back to their July 2020 mode, in the upper 80s.

A storm complex will move into the Great Lakes overnight into Thursday that will bring a combination of both heat and storms to the region. Thursday will have the best chance for rain with some good instability and plenty of heat. Highs are expected to be around 90° with the afternoon storms. Once this storm complex passes, a zonal flow in the jet stream looks to set up to our north across Canada. This will open the door for some very warm air to settle across a good portion of the Northeast and we can fully expect a hot and humid weekend. As of now it is unclear how long this warm air will last, but there are indications that it will carry well into the following week.