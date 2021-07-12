Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, July 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 12, 2021.

The mother accused of killing her 3-month-old baby is scheduled to be arraigned later today. Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado, 38, has been charged with second degree murder.

Six people were displaced after a house fire that broke out overnight Sunday in Rochester on Jefferson Terrace.

The Rochester Fire Department officials said they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a wood-frame, two-story house at around 3 a.m.

Monroe County’s COVID-19 state of emergency officially expired Sunday. The executive order created a cost cap on third-party food delivery apps to help local businesses. Starting Sunday, local restaurant owners may be responsible to pay up to 30% on service order fees.

In December of 2020, Bello issued an emergency order to limit the fees third-party delivery services may charge local restaurants.

The order helped many local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, restricting the percentage of orders paid to delivery apps to 15%.

The Rochester City School District has been awarded a $1.7 million state-funded grant for violence prevention programs.

According to school officials, the grants, $350,000 each year, will be administered over a five-year period, from July 1 to June 30, 2026, totaling $1.7 million.

Yates County deputies, marine patrol and the Himrod Fire Department responded to a call of a boat accident on Seneca Lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Yates County police, a high-performance, 45ft. boat made an abrupt turn at a high-rated speed, ejecting the six people on board into the water.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says no PFDs were worn but were on the boat at the time of the accident.

Attention, shoppers: Costco will soon be ending one of its pandemic-era policies.

In a recent update to its Coronavirus Response policy page, Costco quietly announced the end of its senior and special operating hours for customers 60 and over, and for those with disabilities.

talian soccer’s redemption story is complete. England’s painful half-century wait for a major title goes on.

And it just had to be because of a penalty shootout.

Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium, which was filled mostly with English fans hoping to celebrate the team’s first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket for the July 11 Take 5 drawing was sold in Rochester.

The ticket — which was worth $16,889 — was purchased at Wegmans located at 525 Titus Ave.

The threat for localized flooding across the area is relatively low, but still remains possible for isolated downpours that develop into early Monday morning across the Finger Lakes. A persistent low pressure system located across the Ohio Valley will only slowly move across the region overnight keeping rain and showers around even into Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s before climbing into the upper 70s as warmth slowly returns to start the new week. With more warmth and humidity back in the picture, chances for showers and storms go up all through the middle of next week.

Monday will mark the start of another busy week in weather as temperatures climb into the 80s and humidity ramps up across most of the Northeast. Dew points will be into the 60s and 70s through the week, and was the warm front continues to lift through the region afternoon showers and storms will be likely. Lake Breeze boundaries will be our best bet at getting storms going with the best chance at seeing a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts being south of Rochester and towards the Finger Lakes. In between showers there should be clouds with peaks of sun, and a lot of humid air to go around which will only increase the chances for any storms to have slow moving, heavy downpours.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon throughout the week even after Monday with more scattered storm chances Tuesday as a series of disturbances pass through the region. Rain chances go down after Wednesday night for a brief period with temperatures staying in the 80s through the end of next week.

Summer is back, and with both rain and warmth to go with it!