ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, July 11, 2022.

An 18-year-old city resident was arrested after initiating a 30-minute police chase following a carjacking at gunpoint on Resolute Circle Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Resolute Street around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a gunpoint robbery involving a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers were pointed to the victim’s fleeing vehicle.

Officials chased down the stolen car, and once within reach, attempted to stop it. The suspect, however, fled and initiated a pursuit that lasted around 30 minutes and covered several miles.

The driver was eventually arrested after being involved in a single-car crash near River Road in Scottsville. Investigators say he was an 18-year-old from Rochester.

The teenager was treated for leg pain and awaits pending charges Monday morning.

After returning to the main stage last year, the Rochester Fringe Festival is back again for musical extravaganzas in September.

The festival will run from September 13 to 24, bringing theater, circus performances, musical acts, and more to venues throughout the city.

Festival organizers will be holding a “Big Reveal” lineup announcement on Monday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. to promote their upcoming performances for their 11th annual iteration of the festival.

Fringe festivals started in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1947, and spread globally. The Rochester Fringe Festival, in particular, is among 50 fringe festivals across the nation and has hosted creative acts at venues across the city for over a half-million visitors.

Rochester’s Fringe Festival curates a significant amount of its lineup through applications from local artists, in comparison to selected via the organization alone. The annual, free, outdoor spectacle that occurs has been called “The Rochester Model” by more than 200 fringe festivals worldwide.

The reveal will also commemorate World Fringe Day, which launched in 2017 as a celebration for those who make fringe festivals happen. The lineup will announce all performers playing throughout the festival this year. Tickets will go on sale after the announcement.

According to the New York Times, a team of executives from military contractor company, L3 Harris, which has offices in Rochester, recently made several quiet trips to Israel to pursue a deal to purchase a cyber hacking firm called NSO Group.

The company was recently blacklisted by the U.S. government over the firm’s spyware called Pegasus, which had been used by other governments to access the phones of political leaders, human rights activists, and journalists, the Times reports.

The spyware, Pegasus, is a “zero-click” hacking tool with the ability to remotely access user information without the need for any kind of phishing link.

This includes photos, messages, contacts, and videos, according to the Times.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near-constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Troopers with the New York State Police said they arrested two individuals on Saturday in Rochester on drug and weapon charges.

36-year-old Renaldo J. Napier and 30-year-old Dvonte D. Kennedy were stopped by troopers on North Clinton Avenue. During the stop, troopers found a handgun with nine live rounds.

Napier and Kennedy were then arrested and charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Foodlink’s Festival of Food event is coming back after two years and tickets go on sale Monday.

The annual tasting event was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, but Finger Lakes residents will be excited to have it back!

The festival attracts people and businesses from across the Finger Lakes region to enjoy a night of good food, drinks and live music.

“We know the public enjoys it. We know they love to get out and taste the best that Rochester has to offer, so it’s a massive tasting event at the Rochester Public Market,” said Mark Dwyer, the Director of Marketing and Communications with Foodlink. “We invite local restaurants, breweries, wineries, bakeries, farms, all of the big names in Rochester kind of gathering at one place for one night.”

Dwyer said the festival not only gives the community the chance to support small businesses across our area, but it also allows them to support Foodlink’s continued efforts in fighting food insecurity.

“This is one of our major fundraisers throughout the year, so we want to make sure that we can provide all of the services that we can provide and that requires some public support throughout the year,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said even though they haven’t had the festival the last two years because of the pandemic, guests can expect this year’s event to look similar to years past.

The Festival of Food is on September 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market.

Today features more sunshine, at times interspersed with partly cloudy conditions, especially late. Most guidance takes afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.