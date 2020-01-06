Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Rochester fire crews are investigating a large fire on Edward Street.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews responded to a called of a house fire around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found a large two-story home with heavy fire coming from the first, second and attic stories of the home.

Due to the large volume of fire, a second alarm was called and the fire was fought with an exterior only attack. The attic and parts of the second floor collapsed.

About 11 people are displaced because of a house fire in Holley.

According to firefighters, the building — which is located on the corner of Albion Street and Main Street — has about four to five apartments and is a total loss.

10 different fire departments from four different counties responded to the call which came in around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s department has identified the man suspected of stabbing a woman to death in Canandaigua last week.

The suspect, 67-year-old William Fricke of Fairport was charged with Murder. He pleaded not guilty in an Ontario County courtroom Saturday night.

Fricke is accused of stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death late Thursday evening at a Canandaigua residence on County Road 16, near Peg Rayburn Drive and Butler Road. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Fricke knew the victim.

You may want to account for a little extra time this morning to get going as we deal with a bit of snow from the overnight that will linger here early today. Yesterday brought about an inch and a half of snow to Rochester. We now have more snow for the season than any other location in the Eastern United States including Caribou, Maine!

Once this snow passes, the winds will ramp up out a bit from the west. Lake-effect snow will set up east of Lake Erie and Ontario with more accumulating snow in those regions and just a few flakes here and there around Rochester. Clouds will break for at least some sun this afternoon. Temperatures today will top out in the middle 30s. Cooler air settles in and we see brief high pressure Tuesday with temperatures starting in the 20s and finishing in the upper 30s.