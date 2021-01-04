Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Beginning Monday, the COVID-19 vaccination will be given to staff and residents at Kirkhaven Transitional and Long-term Care in hopes of combatting the rise in cases of COVID-19.

The center has seen two spikes in the last couple of weeks. On December 27, Kirkhaven reported 17 new resident cases and just this past Saturday, the center reported 19 new resident cases.

fficials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 639 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the county over 1,000 new cases this weekend after 454 new cases were reported Saturday.

Monroe County is now averaging 618 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate has climbed to 10.1%, the highest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic.

The University of Rochester Medical Center will temporarily close its Sawgrass Surgical Center beginning Wednesday.

URMC said this will free up staff members at Sawgrass who can be redeployed for inpatient care, enabling UR Medicine hospitals to maintain the capacity needed as the surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Monroe County.

New York State Police is warning the public against answering online ads to buy privately owned, used vehicles in Western New York.

NYSP is referring to an occurrence when people would respond to owners’ residences, with two people or more, and going on a test drive with the vehicle that’s for sale.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills placed an emphatic stamp on their breakout season with a 56-26 rout of Miami in a game the Dolphins could have clinched a playoff berth with a win.

Miami’s postseason hopes now rest on whether the 1-14 Jacksonville Jaguars can upset the Indianapolis Colts later in the day.

The weather will not interfere with any of your plans today as you get ready to take on the first week back to work and back to school.

Expect low-level clouds, fog, and even a bit of drizzle to persist through the first work week of 2021. Tuesday looks to also be cloudy with temperatures just sitting a few degrees north of freezing.

Another low pressure system develops in Texas by Wednesday at the same time some drier air tries to move into the Great Lakes. That storm system heads toward the Mid Atlantic and a stubborn east wind looks to persist through the second half of the week. Clouds will continue to take residency across the lower Great Lakes. Cool air continues to pool across the Northeast and temperatures reflect that with overnight lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the lower 30s.

Besides low end chances for some snow flurries next weekend snow lovers may be left disappointed as we continue to sit below average for snow totals, and there are no big storms in the extended forecast. The long-term trend has not budged much on an above average stretch through the first half of this month. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center is expecting the rest of the winter to finish off on a warmer than average stretch.