Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Police is searching for a vehicle that was stolen near East Avenue and Alexander Street on Saturday. The owner’s pet was sitting in the passenger’s seat at the time of the carjacking.

Eric Berg said he was picking up his to-go dinner order and was away from his vehicle for one minute when the incident happened. Berg said his puppy was inside the vehicle, as well.

Police said the vehicle had been left running at the time it was taken. Berg said his vehicle is a black Toyota RAV4 with the license plate GNS-9506.

This donation center was created to supply those who now have nowhere to go. When you see the amount of generosity here, it shows how compassionate this community is.

As quickly as their homes were reduced to ashes, local charities immediately got to work, gathering more than enough household goods and food for the tenants who lost their belongings.



“All of the donations came into various places and then we took it from there and have been organizing over the course of the last two days,” Jamie Buss, who volunteers at the site said. “To make sure that sizes are in the right spot and doing some quality control. Easily accessible to the families that need it.”

After scheduling appointments and sitting down with organizers, those impacted by the fire walked down isles with piles of all types of winter clothes, bathroom, laundry supplies and toys for children.



“It definitely makes you appreciate the community that we live in,” Buss said. “For them to come out and support their own is tremendous. This support will go far beyond those affected by the fire.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who assisted fire fighters responding to this call last Tuesday morning say no arrests have been made or updates on what started the fire.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to a large fire on West Main Street near Jefferson Avenue overnight Sunday shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officials said Engine 13 quickly advanced a hose line into the mini mart to extinguish the fire. Firefighters went to the second floor to check for extension and search for anyone still inside the apartments. Crews on the second floor found fire in an apartment and the fire had extended to a void space between the ceiling and the roof.

“Due to the size of the building, extent of fire involvement of the cockloft area, extreme cold weather conditions, and the need for more resources, second, third and fourth alarms were called to the scene,” firefighters with RFD said.’

Firefighters were deployed to every apartment on the second floor to pull down and open up ceiling and cockloft areas to check for fire extension and extinguish the fire.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, said crews were sent to the roof to cut holes for ventilation.

“While on the roof the condition of the roof deck became too dangerous for them to stay and the fire fighters were removed,” officials said.

Firefighters said due to the extremely cold weather conditions, they had to be rotated in and out of rehab to warm themselves.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and is aiding six adults and three children from five total apartments affected by the fire. Authorities said one firefighter was injured and was transported to Strong Hospital to be evaluated for their injuries.

The RFD also would like to remind everyone, that when the Smoke Alarm goes off and you do have smoke and or fire in their house, to get out and stay out.

“Do not go back inside for anything,” the RFD said. “Call 911 from outside and in a safe place.”

Know your way out of the building in an emergency and practice your plan.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck Sunday afternoon.

Upon their arrival officers found a vehicle and a 30 year-old man, a Rochester resident, who had been struck by the vehicle. He was transported by AMR to Strong Memorial hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities no tickets have been issued at this time and the area is open for traffic.

Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season.

The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty much dominated the Chiefs after the first quarter.

Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL’s worst team. Now they’re headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams’ home stadium.

Monday is gonna be (SU)nny! A warm front will begin to slowly thaw out snow across the Rochester region with temperatures reaching 35 degrees today.

The thawing may take longer than expected however, ahead of new snow storm news in our area.