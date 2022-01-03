Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Officials say officers responded to the area of North Street and Herald Street around 6 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Authorities say once on scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say EMS responded too, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s Rochester’s first homicide of the new year, after breaking a record in 2021 with 81 homicides.

School leaders from Rochester’s Leadership Academy for Young Men posted the following on the school’s Facebook account Saturday afternoon.

It is with intense sadness to have to communicate the passing of Derrick Watson due to Covid. Derrick was a loveable and thoughtful young man. A plan of support for all of us who will definitely need it will be in place for Monday. In the meantime, please offer whatever support you can to each other during this time. Ms. Wall, Derrick’s mom set up a GoFundMe page to help with service expenses.

RCSD officials released the following statement regarding the student’s death on Sunday:

“We are heartbroken over the passing of our scholar Derrick Watson. He was a beloved student at Leadership Academy for Young Men. Our deepest condolences go to his family, classmates, and the staff at LAFYM.“

Aa GoFundMe has been established to help the Watson family.

No one will probably remember much about this Bills win over the Falcons.

The team that was favored by 14 points won by 14 points. Heck, the 44-point total was even right on the Vegas over/under number in most places.

The Bills did not play particularly well. Buffalo got the job done and that’s all that matters this time of year. Even against a fairly middling at best team like the Falcons.

Right out front is Devin Singletary and the run game. Sean McDermott called Singletary an “animal” for the way he ran in the second half and he’s right.

This game was far from all sunshine and rainbows. How Buffalo was not able to establish a passing game on what is, by far, the worst NFL pass rush is a mystery worthy of Robert Stack.

The Bills were the NFL’s laughing stock. The perennial league doormat. Now, Buffalo is one of the AFC’s gold standard franchises.

They are the rebuild the other teams try to imitate and the rebuild that other teams’ fans dream about.

This first Sunday of 2022 is is the type of game many perennial playoff teams have as a non-descript line on their resume and it’s nothing most Bills fans or players or coaches will talk about much.

The Rochester Teachers Association President is asking the Rochester City School District to temporarily pivot to remote learning for the first week of January.

According to the union president, RCSD will be returning to in-person instruction beginning Monday.

The union president is asking the superintendent to reconsider the plans. In the article published by Urbanski on the RTA website Sunday, he says the district’s plans are “woefully lacking any specifics and ignores the perilous environment we’re in.”

“Our recommendation to temporarily postpone the resumption of in-person instruction would have given the District more time to assess the staffing needs and to arrange for the needed mitigation logistics and protocols.”

Officials from RCSD have not immediately replied to a request for comment as of Sunday night.

A 58-year-old male was stabbed in his neck during a burglary attempt while inside his home near Balsam Lane in the Pines of Perinton around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim before he was transported to a local hospital for serious but non life-threatening stab wounds.

Deputies deployed a K9 unit in an attempt to track the location of the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officials say that police searched through 80 apartments in the complex but were not able to locate the suspect.

Authorities say that there is no immediate danger to the public. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 and ask to speak with a deputy.

Flurries continue this morning as temperatures are well below freezing in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. The rest of Monday evening will be sunny but still bitterly cold as we move onto the night.

Snow is expected to touch down in Rochester on Thursday night into Friday morning.