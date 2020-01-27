Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people died, with no survivors, after earlier putting the death toll at five. Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

A different person familiar with the case confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed.

Paper or reusable bags will be the only option to bag groceries when shopping at Wegmans starting on Monday.

The grocery store chain is banning plastic bags before the state bans most single-use plastic bags — beginning March 1.

Wegmans has been encouraging all of its customers to make the switch to reusable bags which can be purchase for 99 cents.

A Rochester police officer was stabbed Sunday and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation on the city’s northwest side. The suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The Rochester Police Department received reports of criminal mischief in the neighborhood of Glendale Park late Sunday afternoon.

A local food truck is closed until further notice after they said vandals destroyed the equipment and food inside a truck.

Roll’n Deep is an Asian Fusion food truck here in Rochester and on Sunday, the owner posted photos on Twitter saying someone broke unto a truck used for storage, taking property and leaving a wave of devastation.

After student protests over the firing of Dr. Cephas Archie, the school’s chief diversity officer — the college president Heidi McPherson has scheduled a town hall meeting on Monday.

The president said she wants to give the campus community the opportunity to discuss the issue.

The event will be held in the Seymour Union Ballroom starting at 7 p.m.

Our weather will be relatively quiet in the days ahead. Westerly winds will mean some lake enhanced flurries to start the day today. Temperatures all stay around or above freezing that will prevent from any accumulation or impact for Monday morning.

Most of the day will be dry with temperatures still stuck in the 30s. We’ll still be feeling the effects of this very slow moving and broad trough overhead through Tuesday.