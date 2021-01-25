Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing 13-year-old Chili teen. Paris Ford was reported missing last night at about 6 p.m. She was last seen walking in the North Chili area wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and Ugg boots.

Ford is about 5’4″ and 105 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

One man is dead and his 2-year-old is injured following a snow mobile accident Sunday afternoon. Police say the 34-year-old was driving the snow mobile down a hill off Kurt Road in Perinton when he went through a fence and hit a tree. He later died at the hospital.

Officials say the child suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Monroe Community College returns for the start of the spring semester Monday with new COVID-19 guidelines in place. The college announced it will be testing all students, faculty and staff on all campuses for the virus weekly.

Tests will be conducted through saliva testing, a method used by all SUNY schools to test students at a larger rate.

Mt. Olivet Baptist Church will open as a COVID-19 vaccination site Monday. It’s among more than 300 churches and cultural centers in New York that volunteered through the Vaccine Equity Task Force. The goal is to ensure communities of color are getting the vaccine at the same rate as other communities.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The Bills’ historic season came to a close after a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. The Bills started the game hot, but couldn’t contain the Chiefs’ offense. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce combined for 290 receiving yards.

The Chiefs will travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

A clearing sky in the wee hours of the morning allowed for radiational cooling sending temperatures down into the single digits and lower teens for overnight lows.

Monday and Beyond:

Expect a cold start to Monday, but temperatures should respond quickly climbing into the 20s to around 30° by the afternoon. A large storm system impacting much of the central United States with rain, ice, and snow will work toward the lower Great Lakes Monday night and Tuesday. This will bring the threat for snow showers by Tuesday morning.

The northern edge of the storm will graze the region Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing an area-wide snowfall that could put a plowable snow across Rochester. The storm is forecast to weaken as it stretches across the United States, so that means it will not be a blockbuster type storm, but it should have an impact on roads both Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s also possible temperatures aloft are warm enough south of the thruway to provide more of a wintry mix element to the precipitation especially for the Southern Tier and perhaps parts of the Finger Lakes.

Most regions will get somewhere between two and six inches of snow from Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Higher elevations have a better chance at seeing the higher totals while others closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline will see lower snow totals.

The storm system could strengthen again Thursday as it moves into the Atlantic. That will mean some lake effect and colder air to finish the week.