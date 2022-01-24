Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, January 24, 2022.

A 32-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting near Lyell Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area for a report of someone that was struck by a vehicle. Upon their arrival police learned it was a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead Monday morning.

This marks the city’s fourth homicide of the year following a record 81 homicides in 2021, according to officials. Five days ago, a 30-year-old resident died in a triple shooting on North Clinton Avenue.

After taking a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left on the fourth touchdown reception by Gabriel Davis, a playoff record, the Chiefs had one last answer.

With two seconds left on the clock, Patrick Mahomes moved his team into field goal range in two plays, setting up the game-tying kick.

In overtime, the Chiefs got the ball first and never gave it back. Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce in the end zone for the 42-36 win.

“They made one more play than we did and that’s what it came down to but I’m proud of the way we fought, how we battled, how we came through and persevered through some things over the course of this game and the course of this season,” said Josh Allen. “It hurts and you don’t like feeling like this.”

“You know the unfortunate thing is we’re not going to take the field as a unit, the same unit,” said center Mitch Morse. “And I think that’s what’s most heartbreaking.”

Mahomes finished with 370 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship game next week.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old resident asked for assistance from two individuals after not being able to get her vehicle out of the snow. The suspects attempted to steal her purse.

During a short struggle the woman slipped and the suspects fled the scene hitting her in the process. She is at a local hospital recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

13 seconds. That’s how much time separated the Bills from hosting their first AFC Championship since 1994.

In that time, Patrick Mahomes found his top two targets in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on back-to-back plays to go 44 yards in just 10 seconds to allow Harrison Butker to kick a 49-yard field to send the game into OT.

The NFL’s number one defense needed to make one play, but fell short.

“Defense we had to make a stop and we weren’t able to do it,” said Jordan Poyer. “It’s a tough feeling man just a really tough feeling. Hard to put in words. It sucks, it’s something we’re going to have to live with and something we’re going to have to learn from.”

The Bills defense played by far their worst game of the season. They allowed 42 points and 552 yards of total offense which were the most given up all year.

The Leslie Frazier-led unit was unable to get any takeaways and only forced the Chiefs offense to punt twice on eleven possessions.

It was a completely different game from their Week 5 matchup defensively. The Bills defense forced four turnovers and never let the Chiefs offense get into a rhythm.

It’s a disappointing end to a season for a unit that was stout and played at an elite level all year. Except in those final 13 seconds.

According to officials, around 5:40 p.m. responding officers were sent to Sheppler Street for an individual who had their car stolen at gunpoint.

Police say the crime occured on Lake Avenue and Stonewood Avenue where the victim was approached by a male with a gun.

The victim was then ordered to drive his car to Sheppler Street where he was told to exit the vehicle.

Although the sky’s color will be predominantly blue this morning, temperatures won’t be able to rise above single digits for much of the day. Snow is on the horizon starting at dinner time as temps drop back down.