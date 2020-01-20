Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

A Hawaii man with a history of run-ins with police and neighbors was facing eviction when he stabbed his landlord and killed two officers before the house he and two women were believed to be in burned, authorities and neighbors said Sunday.

Police responding to a call for help found a woman who had been stabbed in the leg and resident Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, in his 60s, opened fire, killing Officers Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year veteran, and Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year veteran, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said.

Police suspect he and two women were inside the house when it caught fire, and Ballard said it could take days for authorities to process evidence and recover any remains.

The American Red Cross will be holding a telethon at News 8 Monday to raise funds for those impacted by continuous earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

The Red Cross telethon will go from 4 through 6:30 pm, Monday. Phone numbers for donations will appear on channel 8 during those times.

Monday, January 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a federal holiday. Events will be taking place across the nation to honor the civil rights leader.

Locally, here are some events happening in our community to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Think of Lake Ontario as the energizer bunny that will just keep going and going and going with lake-effect snow today and even into tomorrow. As long as we have winds coming out of the north we will see lake flakes north of the thruway and more specifically north of Ridge Road along Lake Ontario. Expect scattered snow showers to bring an inch or two locally through the afternoon that could put a quick dusting on roads, but this will be localized to lake-effect snow bands closer to the lake.

Everyone feels the chill today with temperatures staying in the teens for the majority of the day. The north winds will keep wind chills in the single digits. There may be a bit of sun later today, but temperatures will not be impacted much as highs hit around 20° and that is running some 10° colder than average. Light snow is possible overnight into early Tuesday morning as winds continue off Lake Ontario. No additional accumulation is expected.