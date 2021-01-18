Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. And it underscores fears that some of the very people assigned to protect the city over the next several days could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs in attendance.

A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday night on North Goodman Street.

According to Rochester Police, the 50-year-old man was bleeding heavily when they arrived on scene. He had been stabbed at least once and was taken to an area hospital. Officials said his injuries are serious. but non-life threatening.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday there are 393 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County and zero new deaths.

In the Finger Lakes region, 752 people are hospitalized with the virus and 145 of them are in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 6.7%, the lowest reported figure for the county since December 3, 202.

The IRS will open tax-filing season on Feb. 12, delaying the start of tax season by about two weeks, the agency announced on Friday.

The tax season normally starts in late January but was delayed due to outgoing stimulus payments and changes to tax laws.

The Bills are one win away from the Super Bowl, and the team standing in their way is the defending champions.

Buffalo will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship.

Expect localized lake effect south of Buffalo and stretching into Wyoming County through the overnight. That band will push north a bit into Genesee County, but the focus will be along the Chautauqua ridge where several inches of snow will fall through Monday morning.

Another round of snow showers will develop come Monday morning with a meandering lake-effect snow band over Lake Ontario that could bring another inch or so to Rochester, and make morning travel difficult for those that work on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Otherwise it is a partly cloudy day with temperatures holding just north of 30°. Expect wind chills to be in the 20s. This may be enough for some to get the snowblower going again and it is likely there will be salt trucks running through the first part of the work week. For most it will be more of a “shock” factor than anything since it’s been so long we’ve seen any decent accumulating snow around here.

Round three comes Tuesday with a clipper-type system that will bring scattered snow showers to the area. Timing will be everything with this as it may slow and linger into Wednesday. Expect another inch or two here. Even colder air wraps in for Wednesday with temperatures likely staying in the 20s.

Past this point there remains plenty of questions, but it may continue to be active for Western New York. By Friday it is likely that the Tug Hill will have cashed in with well over a foot of snow. That may be the same for areas east of Lake Erie, but it does not look like any large snow totals are expected around Rochester. There may be a few other storms that take shape Friday and into next weekend that will bring the potential for snow showers, but if temperatures become a bit warmer, we may start to call for more of a rain/snow mix.