Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, January 17, 2022.

We said it would come and it did; a lot of it for good measure. Snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. have surpassed the 12″ mark for many parts of our region. Sleet, ice and more snow are expected to continue to cover streets throughout the afternoon although things will get easier once dinner time arrives.

An active list of closures, a snow plowing feed along with up-to-date snow totals are available on our homepage at rochesterfirst.com

Allen’s improbable touchdown pass to Dawson Knox may have set the tone, but Micah Hyde’s interception on the ensuing possession arguably changed the entire trajectory of the game.

“I told him on the sideline that might be the most unbelievable play I’ve ever seen on the field,” said safety Jordan Poyer.

Sean McDermott acknowledged both the magnitude of Hyde’s interception and keeping the Patriots off the board.

“It was a pivotal moment in the game,” McDermott said.

When told about Poyer’s description of the play, McDermott laughed it off.

“I won’t give it that much credit,” said McDermott.

This jaw-dropping win may very well now make the Bills a trendy pick to go to the Super Bowl from the AFC. If they do get a rematch with the Chiefs next week, topic A-1 will likely be whether the Chiefs can hang with this Bills offense and not the other way around.

Before we turn the page forward, let’s not overlook what the Bills accomplished with this win. They proved, beyond a shadow of a doubt, they are the kings of the AFC East and New England isn’t even that close of a second. It’s a message that will be heard all across the NFL. You can bet it was heard loud and clear up in Foxboro.

After this Patriots-Bills game in Orchard Park, it’s Bill Belichick who should have been asked if he was embarrassed.

Rochester police has identified the suspect involved in the shooting that occurred at Glendale Park Thursday. Officials said three people were shot, including a 3-year-old child.

The suspect of this triple shooting is Richard Burchard-Lopez, a 23-year-old city resident.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle which then fled. A short vehicle pursuit took place until the suspect vehicle struck a tree at the intersection of Garson Avenue and Fraser Street. Officers were able to take Burchard-Lopez into custody without incident.

According to officers, as he fled, he turned and began to run backwards while pointing a handgun at the responding officers.

“One officer discharged his department issued handgun towards Quinones, who continued to flee,” officials from RPD said. “Quinones was not struck by the gunfire and was not injured during this incident.”

As part of Quinones’ arrest, a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered. As with any discharge of a firearm by a member of the RPD, an internal investigation has been initiated by the Professional Standards Section.

Richard Burchard-Lopez faces the following charges in relation to the triple shooting on Glendale Park:

Assault in the 1st degree (B Felony)

Two counts of Assault in the 2nd degree (D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony)

Authorities say this investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be added.

RPD says that the victim was with his family as they were talking back to their car from the Blue Cross Arena when they were approached by a male in the garage who began to scream for the victim and his family to come over to him.

The victim and his family tried to avoid the male and head to their parked car when the male continued to approach them in an aggressive manner.

The victim, his wife and child were able to get into the concerned citizen’s car, flee the area and call 911.

The victim was transported a a hospital where he is currently being evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD officers were able to locate and apprehend a suspect in the attack, who has been identified as 24-year-old Tyrone Oliver.

In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge,” Gov. Hochul said.“We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you’re not feeling well.”

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Thursday, January 13, 2022 Friday, January 14, 2022 Saturday, January 15, 2022 Capital Region 237.95 222.79 214.06 Central New York 260.16 251.06 234.42 Finger Lakes 200.99 187.04 181.09 Long Island 320.18 285.50 246.23 Mid-Hudson 300.19 269.54 252.59 Mohawk Valley 203.50 190.72 182.39 New York City 398.92 357.18 333.21 North Country 190.71 186.10 181.23 Southern Tier 209.17 198.68 189.81 Western New York 244.71 224.04 213.99 Statewide 322.76 291.86 271.02



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: