Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

A New York State Trooper has been put on desk duty amid allegations of misconduct.

Police received reports of an incident at Tops Plaza in Farmington on Saturday around 4 p.m.

According to Major Eric Laughton, the trooper was responding to a domestic incident. When officers arrived, he located a group of people and got into a physical altercation with one person — which was caught on video.

A State Supreme Court Judge has denied the State’s proposed ban on flavored vaping products and flavored e-cigarettes in New York.

In September, Governor Cuomo signed an executive order to ban flavored vape products in New York.

Beauty industry professionals are in a unique position to identify and support survivors. Law makers say they one of the strongest lines of defense against domestic violence and sexual assault.

A new state law on the books requires people in the beauty industry to undergo domestic violence and sexual assault training.

“I just saw a salon owner post, that her client told her she was being physically abused,” License Esthetician at Brooks & Harlow Salon Megan Shapiro said.

The owners of the regional pizza chain Cam’s Pizzeria are due back in court on Monday.

Carmelo and his wife Rosanna Calascibetta, the owners are accused of failing to report nearly $5 million in sales over the course of four years.

A group of Rochester City School students announced on Facebook that they will hold a State of the Students next week in response to Cuomo’s address.

The address will be held at 131 West Broad St. at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13.

It’s important to make sure elderly people are taken care of. That’s why News 8 is putting you first with what steps you can take to ensure they are safe — especially in the winter months as temperatures drop.

We will have a team of experts here to take your calls and answer your questions.

That’s Elder Care Monday, January 13 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. right here on News 8.

A weak disturbance crossing Western New York today will mean a touch of very light freezing drizzle early today, otherwise, today will be a quiet day with more clouds than sun.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 40s for highs. An isolated afternoon or evening shower will be possible along a warm front that will move through the area. That warm front keeps the above average temperatures around into Wednesday with lows in the 30s and highs back in the 40s.