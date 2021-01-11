Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Rochester police officials are investigating the first homicide of 2021 following a fatal stabbing on the city’s northwest side Sunday.

RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino said officers responded to the area of Lake and Clay Avenues for the report of stabbing around 9 p.m. Umbrino said first responders attempted to save the victim, a man in his 50s, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

A Rochester man has been arrested following the investigation into a double shooting from September of 2020 that left one man dead and hospitalized the other — after the two allegedly broke into the man’s apartment.

Markus Boone, 38, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Irondequoit firefighters are investigating a house fire on Dierdre Drive that broke out around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said residents were able to get out safely in time, but the garage was badly damaged.

The governor said 1,200 pharmacies have committed to help with vaccinations and 500 of them are expected to begin operating next week. The distribution network will distribute vaccines to Phase 1a and Phase 1b population groups, with new providers and hospitals prioritizing health care workers.

The governor said Phase 1b is approximately 3.2 million New Yorkers in total.

Two of the AFC‘s top young quarterbacks will meet once again next Saturday, this time in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Thanks to a Cleveland Browns victory, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson will come to Orchard Park for the second round of the postseason.

It’s a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. The Ravens have won six straight games after a 6-5 start to the season. Meanwhile the Bills have won seven in a row. They are a Hail Mary pass away from winning 11 straight coming into this game.

Clouds will maintain their presence today with a few flurries because of a weak disturbance in the jet stream aloft. Higher elevations south of Rochester could see a dusting to an inch through this afternoon. Most will stay quiet and hold onto overcast through the day with temperatures starting in the 20s and finishing in the middle 30s. Tuesday looks to bring more of the same, although a west wind could set the stage for some local lake-effect snow showers east of both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Slow warming begins Wednesday as a large trough in the jet stream builds to the west. This means a bit breezier conditions Wednesday with highs approaching the upper 30s. Overcast low clouds continue to dominate.

The pattern will start to break Thursday as warm air moves into the region. An approaching trough and broad surface low pressure bring warm air ahead of it and afternoon temperatures will likely break 40°. This will make for a breezy day, but any precipitation looks to hold off until Thursday night and into Friday. Some combination of rain and snow showers are expected Friday as this large system passes by and ushers in cooler air by the weekend. This could open the opportunity for lake-effect snow showers and blasts of cold heading into the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have some sort of snow showers around whether it by larger scale from a big storm system or more local lake snow. Models are in large disagreement as to how this will shape up, but we should have a better idea by the middle of the week.