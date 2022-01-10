Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, January 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, January 10, 2022.

One week after his 14-year-old boy was shot dead near his Rochester home, Julius Greer Sr. is begging anyone who knows anything about the killing to come forward.

“If it was your child, you would want me to come forward,” said Julius Greer Sr. “Someone has seen something, somebody knows something.”

His father says he had sent him to the corner store nearby to grab some dinner items, but got nervous not long after.

“Just a feeling that something was off. The feeling that you get in the pit of your stomach,” Greer Sr. said. “For me and my family, this is has been like a nightmare. It’s a feeling that can’t be described. To wake up every morning and your kid’s not there, you don’t have any answers, you still don’t know what’s going on, nothing.”

Greer says he lost his best friend — a kid who loved math and science and had plans to help grow his father’s business.

If you know anything, you can offer a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.

They were fortunate not to face any of a dozen teams or more that would have probably beaten the team in red and blue in Orchard Park for week 18.

None of that matters. The Bills earned the right to win with a sloppy game two weeks ago by being the Patriots up to Foxboro. They were the best team in the AFC East. Unquestionably.

The Buffalo defense sure saw plenty of beauty in the division clinching victory, especially because it cemented their spot as the statistical number one defense in the NFL.

Those might look like crazy numbers, but we’re just getting warmed up. The real bananas stats are in the passing game. The Bills had more sacks of Zach Wilson (8) than Wilson had completions (7).

The Bills don’t have a one seed, but they will be a dangerous contender as the three. That would not be true without a division title.

The players got to wear T-shirts after the game that said they “run the east”. The same as last year, but also very different. Maybe better. And certainly not something where the Bills needed to be fortunate.

Officials say that around 5:12 p.m. a RPD officer observed a 2012 Honda Accord in the area of Portland Ave and Clifford Street that was stolen earlier in a robbery in the Town of Greece.

An 84-year-old woman was forcibly thrown to the ground by a suspect at which point he stole her vehicle. The officer made an attempt to make a traffic stop however the suspect refused to pull over.

A pursuit was initiated which ultimately ended in near N Clinton Avenue and Oscar Street. One male Rochester city resident and one male Greece resident are currently in custody.

The two are being interviewed by RPD and GPD investigators at this time.

Paramedics have also not had much of a break during this pandemic.

9-1-1 calls continue to rise over concerns of people showing serious symptoms from covid, a substantial number of employees are in quarantine, and finding patients bed space is taking longer to do. Now FEMA has come to help.

“We have eight full-time vacancies for paramedics and in excess of 20 vacancies for EMT,” Monroe Ambulance Chief Operating Officer John Caufield said. “Then roughly 10 people out on Covid right now. Sometimes we are short of ambulances.”

While being short on help, call volumes have risen along with the surge in Omicron cases when people experience symptoms.

“We had two ambulances devoted to Rochester,” Caufield told us. “Those two ambulances covered five ambulance calls through the course of an evening.

When in doubt, first responders encourage anyone to call 9-1-1 if you’re worried about a medical emergency. But there are ways the public can double check to lift some of this burden.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim is 61 years old, and she was shot at least one time in her upper body.

An ambulance took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital and the RPD says her injuries are life-threatening.

A portion of Burley Road between Lake Avenue and Falleson Road was closed. This area has since been reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Scattered snow showers will hover over Rochester around 6 p.m. Although they won’t bring major issues for snowplows in the area, they will drop temperatures into the negatives with the help of wind chill.

Tuesday morning will be frigid cold, beginning with -10s and only rising to 15-20 for the rest of the day. The cold will stick around for the rest of tomorrow as the cold front travels from Buffalo.