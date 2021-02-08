Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Some students in the Rochester City School District will go back to school in-person Monday, the first time they’ve been in the classroom in months.

According to the district’s reopening plan, students in pre-k through 6th grade can return to school in-person two days of the week and remotely for another two days. Wednesdays will remain fully independent and asynchronous for all students, the district said.

“During all phases of implementation, parents/caregivers will continue to have the choice to continue with 100% remote learning for their child,” the reopening plan said.

COVID-19 vaccinations resumed at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center this weekend.

Last month, Monroe County had to stop scheduling COVID-19 appointments due to limited supply. However since more allocation has arrived, the vaccination process resumed.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that took place Saturday evening in Sweden.

Deputies say the incident took place on the Erie Canal snowmobile trail by Gallup Road.

Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trialis opening this week with a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold the former president accountable for the violent U.S. Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as fast as possible.

Scheduled to begin Tuesday, just over a month since the deadly riot, the proceedings are expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated trial that resulted in Trump’s acquittal a year ago on charges that he privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on a Democratic rival, Joe Biden, now the president. This time, Trump’s Jan. 6 rally cry to “fight like hell” and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see. While Trump very well could be acquitted again, the trial could be over in half the time.

Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar – despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic.

Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.

Four nurses from Wester New York got the chance of a lifetime by watching the big game in person. The frontline healthcare heroes won a contest with the NFL and the Pegulas for this opportunity.

These healthcare workers were nominated by their coworkers for this experience. Which started for them on Friday when they flew from Buffalo to Tampa.

Manor Intermediate School in the Honeoye Falls-Lima School District — will be shifting to asynchronous learning only on Monday.

The change only impacts Manor School within the district.

Everyone feels the bitter cold this morning with air temperatures dropping to near zero this morning. Wind chills at times will be near -10°!

Safe to say, there’s no shortage of shivering ahead. We have quite a cold stretch through the rest of the week with more snow chances. A few lingering flurries will be possible Monday as the lake band lifts north with temperatures starting in the single digits, wind chills below zero. Afternoon highs finish around 20°. A broad, but disorganized low pressure system emerges from the Gulf of Mexico and extends northward into the Great Lakes Tuesday. This will bring about an area wide light snow that’s barely worthy of a shovel. Just an inch or two at most for all.Lingering lake effect lasts through Wednesday.

The cold air stays into Thursday with lows in the single digits and afternoon highs still in the 20s. Wind chills will certainly play a factor through the week. Mostly cloudy skies will be a feature ahead of the next snow maker that comes Friday. There are still a lot of questions on this system as models do not agree on how this will shape up with hints on an earlier progression of this system to bring a few flakes on Thursday. It could end up bringing a highly impactful snowfall, or just a few inches through Saturday. One thing is for certain: The cold feel will likely continue through next weekend.