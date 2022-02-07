Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Seven snowmobilers were rescued near Chili Avenue and Westfield Street on the Erie canal in Rochester.

The initial call came in around 3:40 p.m. for one snowmobile in the water. When first responders arrived they found a total of seven individuals who were out on the ice.

According to authorities one of the snowmobilers went through the ice and the six other were stranded. All seven were eventually rescued by emergency crews.

Officials say it took approximately two hours with many emergency crews including the Gates Fire District, and Monroe Special Ops units to get everyone off the ice. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Gates Police Department was called to a single-vehicle crash overnight Sunday on Chili Avenue near Ellis Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

According to officials the driver left the road and ended up striking a utility pole and then struck a parked vehicle that was in a driveway.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The driver was released to the GPD, according to officials.

Officers say the passenger’s name is being withheld as the GPD is in the process of notifying family members. McCloud was arraigned in Gates Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.

According to authorities, Susan DeCoursey left Rochester en route to Florida on February 3 and stopped overnight at a hotel near Lewisburg in Pennsylvania where she was picked up by CCTV footage.

Officials say that was the last time she was ever seen.

DeCoursey communicated with a family member the following day via text around 11 a.m., police say. Her mobile device was pinged by Verizon in Newington, VA at 4:57 p.m. on February 4.

Investigators say the woman is a Type 2 Diabetic and may need medical assistance. The 62-year-old is 5’4″ with brown hair and blue eyes and about 220 lbs.

She was last seen driving a grey 2015 Ford Escape with NY license plate #DHM1211. Anyone with more information on DeCoursey is asked to contact the Greece Police Department at (585) 865-9200.

The 37th Lakeside Winterfest Celebration and Polar Plunge is back at Ontario Beach Park. The events lasted all weekend long.

The festival includes an array of family-friendly events including ice carvers creating frozen art, a “Rochester landmarks” snow-sculpture contest, tractor-drawn carriage rides, sled dog demonstrations, and more.

“It’s a yearly event that they have. Last year didn’t happen so we’re happy to be back this year – helping out doing an ice carving demonstration for them.” said Bleier.

The infamous Polar Plunge took place Sunday — where more than one thousand “winter enthusiasts” will run into the icy waters of Lake Ontario to benefit Special Olympics New York.

The opening ceremonies began around 11:40 a.m., with the famous march to the water, led by the Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes & Drums as they escort plungers, Special Olympics athletes, and torch runner carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope.

Monday will bring partial sunshine into our days with temperatures hovering around high 30s for most of the day. Ahead are clouds, which will prompt a period of rainfall overnight before another mild Tuesday.