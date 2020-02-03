Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Three people in New York City are awaiting their test results to determine if they have the coronavirus.

The initial patient is a woman under 40 years old who had recently been in China. Health officials said the two other patients are 60 years old or older.

All three individuals tested negative for other common viruses. 11 other individuals in New York have been tested but all tests have come back negative.

What are the Iowa caucuses and why do they matter?

They’re essentially small local meetings where neighbors and strangers stand up to show their support for a particular candidate, and to persuade others to join them. Iowa’s 41 national delegates are up for grabs, but the real stakes for the candidates are all about momentum.

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial heads toward a historic conclusion this week, with senators all-but-certain to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after narrowly rejecting Democratic demands to summon witnesses.

There’s still plenty of drama to unfold before Wednesday’s vote.

The vote is expected to cap a months-long investigation spurred by a whistleblower complaint that Trump improperly withheld U.S. military aid from Ukraine in a bid to pressure it to launch investigations into 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Local marketing firm Dixon Schwabl will host a Super Bowl Ad Review party.

Experts will rank the ads from best to worst and talk about which ads fumbled and which ones scored big. For the first time in five years — all the ad space for the Super Bowl sold out early, with brands paying over $5 million for a 30 second ad spot.

It was the first Super Bowl Sunday with legalized sports betting in New York state, and seats for the sports lounge at Del Lago Resort and Casino were sold out for the big game.

It was Adam Holm’s first time at the draft kings sports book lounge, and he says live betting makes this year different than any before.

It’s that time of year again — tax season.

That’s why News 8 is putting you first. We will have a team of tax professionals here to take your calls and answer your questions.

It is a bit breezy this morning, but otherwise mild. Clouds will be stubborn for much of the day, but there is some hope that we could see sun emerge later in the day as temperatures climb for many above the 40° mark. This break from precipitation will be short as the next weather maker starts to develop for the middle of the week that could cause problems heading into Thursday and Friday.

For the details, the upper-level jet stream starts to surge southward over the western half of the lower 48. We are ahead of this, so we can watch as a large and broad low pressure system starts to develop Tuesday. the very northern edge of this could spin out some light rain and snow showers Tuesday as temperatures will still largely remain above freezing. Surface high pressure will slip into the Great Lakes Tuesday night and Wednesday that will help pull in colder air Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 20s and highs stuck around freezing.