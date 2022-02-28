ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted, effective Wednesday.

Gov. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

@GovKathyHochul just announced an end to masking in schools for New York State on March 2nd— this after a 98% drop in covid cases in NYS. Only .008% tested positive for coronavirus after 51 days of a downward trend. Also, lowest point in pediatric cases since July ‘21 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 27, 2022

According to the governor, the new rules effective Wednesday apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities. New York has some 2.7 million schoolchildren statewide.

“We welcome this step toward normalcy,” said New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta. “The governor is striking the right balance by empowering local officials to use data to determine if and when the mitigation strategies need to change in their areas. As the guidance changes, one thing must remain constant: It’s essential that districts work closely with educators to ensure there is confidence in their health and safety plans.”

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Former Rochester Police Chief, and current Republican candidate for Congress, La’Ron Singletary has settled his lawsuit with the City of Rochester.

“Mr. Singletary believes that the ability to move on to the next chapter was not only in his interest, but in the interest of the community as a whole,” attorneys said in a statement Friday.

Mayor Malik Evans’ office released details of the settlement on Sunday. The city agreed to pay Singletary $75,000, and provide health insurance benefits consistent with those he would have received through retirement.

The now-settled lawsuit reiterated much of what Singletary said in his nine-hour public deposition regarding the death of Prude — claiming that Warren said things that weren’t true and that she asked the chief to lie publicly. Warren said Singletary characterized Prude’s death as a drug overdose.

The lawsuit said the mayor’s “false and defamatory statement” as well as “material omissions” caused harm to Singletary’s reputation for “honesty, integrity, truthfulness.” It alleged pressure to support Warren’s “false narrative,” and created a “hostile work environment” that prevented Singletary from “performing his duties as Chief of Police.”

A grand jury decided not to indict any of the police officers involved in Prude’s death. A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleged there was an internal cover-up.

In November, the former chief announced his candidacy as a Republican Congressional candidate to run against Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle for the 25th district of New York.

Rochester police officials identified the victim in a Saturday morning homicide on Rialto Street.

Authorities announced Sunday that 41-year-old Juan Pena-Mendez of Rochester was shot and killed.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a homicide late Saturday morning on Rialto Street in the city.

Officers say when they arrived to the scene around 11:15 a.m., they found a man in his 40s inside a parked vehicle with a number of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in the car in a driveway when a suspect or suspects fired more than a dozen shots into the vehicle.

The average cost of gasoline in Rochester climbed by five cents this week, now averaging at $3.79.

The national average cost for a gallon of gas is currently $3.61, nearly a dollar more than a year ago. On Monday gas prices spiked at $3.80 across the state, compared to $2.78 last year.

Officials say the region has experienced similar jumps in cost and issued the following averages:

Batavia – $3.75 (up seven cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.75 (up five cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.81 (up five cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.79 (up five cents from last week)

Rome – $3.80 (up four cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.75 (up four cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.79 (up six cents from last week)

The increases in gasoline price is attributed to a variety of factors such as travel for February break, reduction in supply but more recently the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“As the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies,” AAA stated in a press release.

The U.S. and some European countries said they were dramatically upping their deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, including more Stinger missiles and fighter jets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, meanwhile, announced plans for a meeting Monday with a Russian delegation at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border.

Russia’s military assault on Ukraine entered its fifth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and troops moving closer to the capital, Kyiv.

Here are the things to know about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the security crisis in Europe:

RUSSIA PUTS NUCLEAR FORCES ON ALERT

Unearthing long-buried fears from the Cold War, Putin on Sunday ordered Russian nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch.

He said NATO had made “aggressive statements” toward Russia and cited the stiff economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

FIGHTING SPREADS IN UKRAINE

Russian troops drew closer to Kyiv, a city of almost 3 million, and street fighting broke out in Kharkiv. Strategic ports in the south were coming under pressure from attackers.

Ukrainian defenders put up stiff resistance that appeared to slow the invasion. But a U.S. official cautioned that far stronger Russian forces inevitably will learn and adapt their tactics as Russia’s assault goes on.

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE TO HOLD TALKS

After rejecting Putin’s offer to meet in the Belarusian city of Homel on the grounds that Belarus was helping the Russian assault, Zelenskyy agreed to send a Ukrainian delegation to meet Russian counterparts at an unspecified time and location on the Belarusian border.

The number of Ukrainians fleeing Europe’s largest armed conflict since World War II grew to 368,000, mostly women and children, the United Nations’ refugee agency said Sunday. That figure more than doubles the agency’s estimate from the day before.

The line of vehicles at the Poland-Ukraine border stretched for 14 kilometers (almost 9 miles), and those fleeing had to endure long waits in freezing temperatures overnight. Over 100,000 people have crossed into Poland alone, according to Polish officials. An additional 66,000 refugees have entered Hungary, with more than 23,000 entering on Saturday alone, according to the Hungarian officials.

Ukraine acknowledged military casualties early on. It has not given a number. Ukraine reports civilian deaths and said Sunday that 352 people have been killed, including 14 children.

The U.N.’s two major bodies — the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council — are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Monday morning will be sunny, but freezing cold. Temperatures stay in the lower 20s throughout the most of the day ahead of precipitation Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow is scheduled for tomorrow morning.