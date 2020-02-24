Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date with all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office believes a body found in Geneseo Sunday could be that of fugitive David Morgan.

A decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area off of route 20A in Geneseo. Police say hunters looking for deer antlers discovered the remains around 1:30 pm Sunday.

In a press conference, Sheriff Tom Dougherty said an investigation of the scene has given them a reason to believe that the skeletal remains could belong to David Morgan, a fugitive who went missing over one year ago.

The Chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting to discuss actions taken by the Cayuga Nation on February 22.

Early Saturday morning several buildings in Seneca Falls — including an ice cream stand and the Cayuga Lake Trading Store gas station — were seized by the Cayuga Nation and partially demolished.

The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a “threatening email” containing a possible bomb threat was sent to the center.

An official at The Office of Emergency Management said the email containing a bomb threat to the Albany and 18 other Jewish Community Centers state-wide was received at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Senator Kristin Gillibrand has introduced the data protection act alongside data privacy experts and advocates.

The act would create an independent federal agency that would protect American’s data, safeguard their privacy and ensure data practices are fair and transparent.

With a growing data privacy crisis, Gillibrand said she wants to hold private companies accountable for sharing personal information for profit.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will unveil the new Andrew P. Meloni STAR Academy.

The academy was created through re-purposing the former Monroe Correctional Facility into a transitional jail. It will be used as a reentry housing program designed to help those incarcerated who are looking to change their lives.

A dedication ceremony will be held today at 1 o,n, at the new location on East Henrietta Road in Rochester

The Rochester Airport unofficially hit 48° for a high Sunday, so that makes it the warmest we’ve been since January 14. This is just a teaser though as we have a major blast of cold coming to finish the month.

Springlike weather is in store for your day today with sunshine this morning giving way to increasing clouds. Temperatures will top out close to 50!

The Great Plains low will start to gather momentum Tuesday and advance toward the Great Lakes. This storm will extend a warm front northward and a thick cloud cover overhead will mark a slowing of diurnal temperature change. The day will remain in the 30s with light rain showers for most with a slight chance for some freezing drizzle. This storm system really ramps up into Wednesday and drives the warm front well north. This will surge warmer air into the region and temperatures spike by mid-day Wednesday to around 50° with scattered rain showers. This does not last long as cold air quickly rushes in behind it and rapidly drops temperatures into the 30s and 20s Thursday. Timing on this cold will matter for precipitation type. If it happens while there is still moisture around we could see a transition to snow showers. If it gets pushed further into Thursday than those snow showers will be just scattered lake-effect snow showers that should have minor impacts.