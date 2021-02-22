Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Police say one person is dead and another is in the hospital following a stabbing on Evergreen Street Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Evergreen Street and St. Paul Street for the report of a group fighting, and while on the way to the scene they received a second call reporting a person had been stabbed.

An investigation is underway after the Rochester Police Department say a 14-year-old boy was shot on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Lyell and North Plymouth Avenue around 10 p.m. According to RPD, the boy was shot in the lower body and then went to Rosemary Street where he reported the incident to police.

A Rochester man was hospitalized after a shooting on Lake Avenue on Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 26-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital — by private vehicle — with a gunshot wound to his upper body. His injuries are considered non-life threatening according to RPD.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is scheduled to make a virtual court appearance on Monday for a motion hearing.

In October of 2020, Mayor Warren, along with two co-defendants, entered pleas of not guilty on two class E felony charges.

The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus.

A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.

The United States border crossing with Canada will remain closed for non-essential travel through March 21, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

DHS cites ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the extended restrictions affect land borders in the United States, Canada and Mexico

Democratic leaders have a potent dynamic on their side as Congress preps for its first votes on the party’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill: Would any Democrat dare cast the vote that scuttles new President Joe Biden’s leadoff initiative?

Democrats’ wafer-thin 10-vote House majority leaves little room for defections in the face of solid Republican opposition, and they have none in a 50-50 Senate they control only with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Internal Democratic disputes remain over issues like raising the minimum wage, how much aid to funnel to struggling state and local governments and whether to extend emergency unemployment benefits for an extra month.

Uber drivers in Britain are entitled to benefits like paid holidays and minimum wage, the country’s top court ruled Friday, in a decision that threatens the company’s business model and holds broad implications for the gig economy.

The ruling that the drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed is a big defeat for the ride-hailing giant. And it could inspire similar legal action against other companies who rely on gig workers as well as influence courts in other countries grappling with the issue, experts said.

Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it’s recalling more than 154,000 vehicles in North America to check for them.

The company on Thursday issued two recalls, with the largest coming because Ford can’t find 45 obsolete air bags that may have been installed on some old Ranger pickup trucks. The company says the air bags were not purged from the stock of service parts and could have been used in crash or theft repairs.

Construction is set to begin on a one-mile, Autism Nature Trail at one of New York’s largest state parks.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced on Friday that construction has began on a first-of-its kind nature trail at Letchworth State Park, specifically designed with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.

On Sunday, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide positivity rate — now at 2.99% — dropped below 3% for the first time since November 23.

The Governor also said the first case of the South African variant has been identified in a resident of New York State. The sequencing, involving a Nassau County resident, was conducted at Opentrons Labworks Inc’s Pandemic Response Lab, a New York City based commercial lab, and verified at the Wadsworth Center in Albany. Last week, a Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was found to have the South African variant.

Monday marked the beginning of the Rochester City School District’s Phase 3 in returning students back to school in-person. The reopening plan involves a hybrid learning model with two days of in-person learning and two days virtual.

A fully remote remains available to families if they wish.

Rochester had one of the sunniest days of the month on Sunday as temperatures climbed into the lower 30s. Expect warmer air this week as temperatures overhead climb to more seasonal levels.

What to Expect:

The next storm system approaches overnight and Monday as stronger southwest winds ramp up ahead of the system. A surface low moves through the Great Lakes by Monday morning to bring some snow showers early that will transition over to a rain/snow mix sometime in the afternoon as temperatures hover in the middle 30s. A slushy few inches will be possible, but mild temperatures will prevent from any significant accumulation.

Temperatures remain on the slightly warmer side Tuesday with a weak frontal boundary that will bring another chance for some wet snowflakes. Our afternoon high should again be above freezing. This should chew away a bit at the snow pack. If temperatures end up being even warmer than forecast and we see a bit of rain, there may be even more melting. Temperatures remain in the 30s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Some warmer air intrudes and that could push the temperature to near 40° with signs of another weak front to move across the region at some point mid-week. With milder temperatures at play a brief rain to snow mix is possible with colder air filing in to fuel some lake effect early Thursday.

While snow showers may linger into Friday, drier air works in for the last weekend of February. Signs point to another cold blast early next week, but it should not be very long lived.