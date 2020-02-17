Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning and happy Monday. Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for February 17, 2020.

Congressman Joe Morelle officially has a challenger to represent NY-25 in Congress.

The Monroe County Republican Committee announced early Monday morning that local businessman and attorney George Mitris would be kicking off his campaign.

Gates Republican Town Leader and former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini will be joining Mitris to help kick off the campaign. The campaign kickoff will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning, at the Roger Robach Community Center in Rochester.

Two planes with hundreds of Americans are returning to the United States after they were quarantined in Japan because of the coronavirus. Syracuse couple Cheryl and Paul Molesky are among the passengers and they say they’re ready to come home.

They were confined to their cabin for 12 days on the Diamond Princess. More than 250 passengers on that ship were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Rochester police are investigating separate robberies that occurred at local Family Dollar stores Sunday night. The first one occurred at the Family Dollar on Portland Avenue just before 9 p.m. The second one happened about an hour later at the Family Dollar on North Goodman Street.

Both incidents prompted a major police response. Police say both locations were robbed at gunpoint by at least one suspect.

Officials say no one was hurt in either incident. Police say it’s unclear if the two robberies are related and the investigation is ongoing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants paid-sick time off for all employees throughout the state as part of his 2020 comprehensive paid sick leave law, and this is something that can impact small business right here in Rochester.

Leaders with the Greater Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce say while they want policies to protect workers, the proposal for mandatory paid sick time could hurt small businesses.

Under the new proposal, a business would have to provide sick time off based on the number of employees they have. This also includes five days of job-protected unpaid sick leave for small businesses with four or fewer employees.

Lawmakers want more mental health professionals for SUNY, CUNY schools

Some lawmakers in Albany are looking to add more mental health professiaonls to New York colleges and universities.

According to the bill, college students on SUNY and CUNY campuses currently pay a fee for mental health services, but the reported staffing ratio on some campuses is only one mental health counselor for more than 3,000 students.

The new bill would ensure that campuses maintain a ratio of at least one certified professional to every 1,000 students. If it becomes law it’ll go into effect on July 1.

For the next several weeks, Aenon Baptist Church in Rochester is offering a history lesson on the civil rights movement. The hope is that it will inspire young people to take up the mantle for change.

The event featured actors, actresses and narrators assuming the role of prominent people in history, including Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman and many other suffragists and civil rights leaders.

Expect clouds along with a few breaks of sun to start off President’s Day with temperatures largely starting out in the 20s. Sunshine takes over for a large portion of the day with passing clouds as winds slowly shift from a northwest to a southwesterly direction.

Clouds increase later in the afternoon and evening ahead of a developing area of Low pressure that will carve a path through the upper Great Lakes. Overnight into Tuesday this low will strengthen and move tto our north and west.