A 16-year-old is currently being treated for at least one gunshot wound after a shooting in the area of Roxborough Road Sunday.

According to police, responding officers arrived at 303 Roxborough Road around 10 p.m. for the report of a male that had been shot. Once at the scene they located a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Police continue to investigate this incident.

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle says there are two optional renewable electricity programs in Brighton. One is community choice aggregation — energy from hydropower.

It has a fixed rate for the rest of 2022, something Moehle says has gone very well thus far. The other involves solar energy from a company called ‘Source Power’.

“[Source Power] was structured in a way that should have provided Brighton residents some additional savings” via solar credits, Moehle said.

But recently RG&E customers have received bills with sky-high Source Power charges attached.

Moehle says some residents don’t recall ever signing up for the green energy program. Shirley King helped bring this issue to light Tuesday. She’s one of them, who now is footing a $1200 bill.

“We have serious questions about the propriety of how those items were billed,” Moehle said.

Source Power issued a statement yesterday saying in part customers, “will see they are still saving money month to month’ but also said customers might have been getting credits that now need to be ‘recovered.”

“All reversal balances that have posted to customers’ bills are credits that were improperly applied to customers’ accounts. These are not charges, but credits misapplied over time that will need to be recovered. If customers review their bills, they will see that they are still saving money month to month. We are working with RG&E to resolve this and appreciate patience while we do. Source is also happy to advise each customer on a payment plan. We’re here to help.”

The City-Wide Tenant Union held a rally Saturday to call on Mayor Malik Evans and the City Council to pass eviction policies.

This comes a month after the expiration of the New York State moratorium.

The rally took place at Marketview Heights, a majority Black and Latinx neighborhood that is still feeling the impacts of being redlined, such as disparities in health outcomes, education and class.

With targeted developments surrounding the Public Market, Marketview Heights has become a hotspot of displacement of Black and Brown tenants.

Volunteers are pushing towards “greenlining” to reverse the harms of redlining racial agreements, and predatory lending.

The union hopes to address these issues before they become worse.

“This affects all of us — not just some of us. And we should really try to protect the most vulnerable population because sooner or later it will reach everybody else,” Martinez said.

There are currently 180 active eviction cases, impacting approximately 400 people, in Marketview Heights’ zip code, and almost 3,000 active eviction cases, impacting approximately 7,000 people, in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Free COVID testing kits were promised to households across the U.S. by the federal government back in January.

More than three weeks after the website to order the tests went live, many of us have yet to actually receive the tests.

60 million households requested tests and according to the U.S. Postal Service, tens of millions of those households have actually received them. However, that still leaves the majority of folks in the dark as to when they might be getting their tests.

“It is important that if we have any type of symptoms, to have access to be able to test ourselves, right at home, so we know whether or not we can go back out in the community,” McCready said.

Tests were expected to ship within seven to 12 days after ordering them, but now more than three weeks later, many folks still haven’t received them including McCready.

“I have to say I’m a little disappointed. I think I can understand. I know they’re probably a bit overwhelmed with everything that’s going on. But to be guaranteed that you’d be getting the test kits sent out and they haven’t been received is a bit disappointing,” McCready said.

Regardless of when the test kits get to you, Dr. Emil Lesho with Rochester Regional Health said having them on hand is becoming increasingly crucial in the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s very helpful. The quicker you get your result if you’re positive, the quicker you can take the right steps,” Dr. Lesho said. “If you’re in one of the groups that are at risk for having a bad outcome from getting COVID that is all the much quicker you can get access to the oral medications because these oral medications work best the sooner you can take them.”

With every test kit comes an expiration date, and many might wonder how much longer the test kit will be good for if it’s already delayed in the manufacturing and shipping process.

“The shelf life is generally several months to a year,” Dr. Lesho said. “The farther away you are from the expiration date, the less reliable to test. And so if all you have is an expired test kit, and it and you think you might have COVID disease, and you test it and it’s positive, then I would believe that result. But if it’s negative, I wouldn’t trust it.”

The 2021 Bills Superfan of the year, Geno Allport, had been gearing up for the big game in LA for the past three days.

While his team is not playing, Allport describes the immense excitement in the air leading up to kickoff.

Complete with all the LA sunshine, Geno Allport and his son, Tre, have been experiencing the Super Bowl as super fans, with a full superstar treatment.

“Thursday night we walked the red carpet, we had the cocktail party with everybody. It was a phenomenal time, it was different! Seeing the whole other side of it — we’re not used to it, you know,” Allport says.

Living up to his title, for this Bills fan, the games have been a tradition engrained in his family for decades.

“I’ve missed two home games in 40 years. I started when I was seven; my parents got their season tickets in ’74 so… we’ve been there for a while. It’s something that really sewn into us, from being there to getting married there, a Bills wedding ring, so the Bills are a part of our family, that’s for sure!” Allport said.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week with a high of 15 degrees in the afternoon. Morning rain showers will be followed by some sun and then cloud coverage in the night hours. It heats up Tuesday.