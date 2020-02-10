Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

A Rochester woman was arrested and charged for the fatal crash that killed one woman, one child and injured another child in November.

According to the Brighton Police Department, 20-year-old Ninoshka Vazquez-Ruiz of Rochester was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, and one count of assault in the third degree and several traffic tickets including speeding (going 63 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h. zone), failure to keep right and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

When the Branton family barn in Stafford caught fire Saturday night, the flames destroyed an important piece of family history.

Chad Branton says it all started when he was trying to start a snowmobile that backfired- catching fire and spreading throughout the property that the Branton Family has owned for generations.​

New York State Troopers and officers from Environmental Conservation and the Alton Fire Department rescued two men who had fallen through ice on Brisco Cove in Sodus Point on Sunday afternoon.

One of the men was about 30 feet off shore clinging to ice, police say.

Senator Kirsten Gilligrand will announce bipartisan legislation to support families struggling with substance use disorder.

The legislation, called the Family Support Services for Addiction Act, would create a grant program to help non-profits and community organizations provide support services to families with loved ones seeking treatment.

Many people have been wearing face masks in the areas hardest hit with the coronavirus, but the Better Business Bureau is warning that con artists might use them to scam the public.

Some online retailers might take your money and never send the mask — others might just take your credit card information.

It is a mild start to the work week with temperatures above freezing. A solid six inches of snow is on the ground. A long boundary that is bringing rain showers to the region this morning will slowly sag southward through this afternoon. Temperatures are all firmly above freezing and that will prevent any precipitation from falling as snow. Expect those temperatures to remain in the upper 30s throughout the day.

High pressure that will stretch from the Great Plains through the Ohio Valley up into Maine and the Northeast will be the main feature of our Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday will mean temperatures start in the 20s and finish in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be more of the same. A storm system will start to gather Wednesday along a quickly forming jet stream that will bring the next threat of wintry weather Thursday and Friday.