Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

The Rochester police union said no rules were broken after body camera footage of a child being handcuffed and pepper sprayed was released on Sunday.

President of the Locust Club Mike Mazzeo said there was no violation of conduct when a Rochester police officer detained and pepper sprayed a 9-year-old girl on Avenue B on Friday.

According to an e-mail from the Victor Central School District, school will be closed Monday and potentially longer due to a malware attack that struck district servers.

No personal or financial information including student grades have been compromised.

On Sunday, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the new positive coronavirus totals in New York are on a decline. He said that for the 23rd day in a row, the positive percentage of new cases had declined. The state now has a positivity rate of 4.4% overall.

Unfortunately, 138 New Yorkers passed away on Saturday from COVID-19.

Cuomo said in a call to the media on Sunday that the state was working on a public service announcement that would focus on the vaccine, and it would be targeted at Black New Yorkers who, overall, distrust the vaccine.

The man installed by army leaders as Myanmar’s president after Monday’s military coup is best known abroad for his role in the crackdown on 2007 pro-democracy protests and for his ties to still powerful military leaders.

Myint Swe was the army-appointed vice president when he was named on Monday to take over after the military arrested civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her party.

All eyes are on a massive nor’easter that is bringing heavy snow to, Pennsylvania, through New Jersey, and up into the Northeast. For Western New York, the storm system’s northern edge grazes the region and brings nothing but a light snow across the Southern Tier and a touch across the Finger Lakes into Monday.

Not more than an inch is expected in Rochester by the end of the day. The storm system deepens Monday night allowing for the northwestern edge of the snow to push into the Finger Lakes and the Genesee Valley early Tuesday morning. Snow could start to accumulate quickly Tuesday morning, so there may be some concern for drivers through Tuesday as the snow continues to fall through the afternoon.

A combination of area-wide snow with a lake boost will mean snowfall totals varying from a few inches west of Rochester up to over a foot in some spots in the Finger Lakes through Wednesday. Depending on how the low migrates into New England, the snow showers may linger into Wednesday afternoon and boosting snowfall totals. There will be stronger winds that ramp up Tuesday night and Wednesday that will make for some blowing snow. Overall, the higher numbers will be closer to the I-81 corridor from Binghamton through to Syracuse. Lower snowfall totals will be northwest of Rochester into Niagara County.



Expect some travel delay all day Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain below freezing, making all precipitation to fall as snow.

The storm system slowly pulls out of the Northeast by Wednesday and some drier air along with high pressure take over Thursday. This should help temperatures climb above freezing for the first time in over a week. The next storm system arrives Friday along a frontal boundary. Since temperatures will be in the middle 30s, there may be a question on what type of precipitation we could see. Let’s call it a wintry mix for now. Temperatures remain slightly above average for next weekend with a small chance of precipitation.