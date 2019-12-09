Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Students at some schools in the Rochester City School District are planning to protest on Monday after more than 150 teachers learned they could be out of a job due to budget cuts.

On Friday, RCSD teachers and other employees received a notice of layoffs, warning them that their jobs are in jeopardy.

A student at Webster Schroeder High School was arrested on Saturday after a post on Snapchat was brought to the attention of officers with the Webster Police Department.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Bernardo Melendez Jr. and charged him with one count of making a terrorist threat.

Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there are no safety concerns for students and staff at the school. WPD did not address what was seen in the Snapchat post.

Rochester police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Brett O. Peace has been missing since December 7. Police say new information has lead them to believe he is in danger.

Peace is 5 feet 10 inches tall, thin build and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, a maroon colored hoodie, and black jeans with zippers and has black hair, brown eyes, clean-shaven.

A Henrietta woman has been arrested for DWI related charges after police said she crashed her car on Alexander Street in Rochester.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Rochester police closed McKinster Street, off Bay Street after a man was found shot.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old city resident was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He had at least one gunshot to the lower body.

Pushing ahead with articles of impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee convenes Monday to formally receive the investigative findings against President Donald Trump as the White House and its allies launch an aggressive attack on Democrats and the proceedings.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler expects the committee to vote soon, possibly this week, on at least two or more charges against the Republican president. Democrats say Trump’s push to have Ukraine investigate rival Joe Biden while at the same time withholding U.S. military aid ran counter to U.S. policy and benefited Russia. It could result in impeachment charges of abuse of power, bribery and obstruction.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office took part in the 6th annual Shop with a Cop.

New York State Police, Canandaigua and Geneva Police also participated in this year’s event.

Officers teamed up with 35 children who live in Ontario County and were given a $250 gift card.

Temperatures this morning are some 25 to 30 degrees higher than they were at this time yesterday. We can thank an area of low pressure tracking to our north for that. The breezes out ahead of that system will be decidedly southerly as a result for your day today. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 40s with a consistent southwest breeze.