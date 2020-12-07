Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Firefighters responded to a fire Sunday at Mulconry’s Irish Pub in Fairport.

Customers were forced to evacuate when Fairport, Penfield and East Rochester fire departments responded to the call around 8 p.m. Officials said everyone made it out safely.

Crews with the Albion Fire Department were called to a large house fire Saturday evening on West State Street in Albion. Firefighters said the flames quickly spread to two adjacent residences.

According to firefighters, a male occupant was found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries consistent from an explosion and subsequent fire. A COVA Ambulance transported the male to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred late Sunday morning in the area of Lake and Clay Avenue in Rochester.

Officers say a 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were shot at least one time each shortly before 11 a.m. Both men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for their non-life threatening injuries.

Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 526 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate in the county is 7.2%. Over the weekend the county saw no new deaths from the virus.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, a government watchdog agency has found no wrongdoings in the process that created a proposed $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak.

The Sunday report from the WSJ states that the investigator general of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation didn’t find evidence of conflicts in the plan or any misconduct from DFC officials.

Navy sailor Mickey Ganitch was getting ready to play in a Pearl Harbor football game as the sun came up on Dec. 7, 1941. Instead, he spent the morning — still wearing his football padding and brown team shirt — scanning the sky as Japanese planes rained bombs on the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Seventy-nine years later, the coronavirus pandemic is preventing Ganitch and other survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering those killed in the attack that launched the United States into World War II. The 101-year-old has attended most years since the mid-2000s but will have to observe the moment from California this year because of the health risks.

The cold continues to grip the Northeast behind a large coastal storm that dropped a foot of snow in parts of Maine.

Temperatures today will never climb much beyond the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens. Clouds will stubbornly be in place with a few novelty snow flakes flying off of Lake Ontario.

Brief high pressure works in Tuesday which should allow us to see a few more breaks of sun. Temperatures will still be below average with afternoon highs just barely breaking the freezing mark. This cold pattern starts to break heading into Wednesday with a front that will bring a few light rain and snow showers depending on elevation. Temperatures will take a big bump and likely top out around 40° by the afternoon. This front should signal the beginning of a warming trend. Thursday looks to be a warmer one with temperatures starting in the lower 30s and finishing in the middle 40s. Friday should be more of the same with highs in the middle 40s.

An approaching storm system by Friday looks to be moving into the Great Lakes and the Northeast by next weekend. Growing confidence is pointing toward a wet and windy Saturday with rain showers expected as temperatures should be well above average, afternoon highs potentially being in the 50s. Cooler air behind this system could warrant the potential for snow showers into Sunday and beyond