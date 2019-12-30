Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being shot in Rochester on Sunday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, they were called to Clifford Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when they found the boy with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

Officer said he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The two men who were indicted by a grand jury for robbing an AT&T store earlier this month are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Troy McCoulough and Raekwon Fuqua are charged with robbery and criminal possession of stolen property.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed in the single car crash on Saturday.

The driver was 62-year-old William Sperr.

The accident took place on Route 259 near Bowen Road. According to police, Sperr crossed into the northbound lane before ending in a ditch, striking a pole and flipping the truck over.

Health officials in five United States cities are raising alarms after reports of passengers sick with the measles were confirmed at their airports.

The Greater Rochester International Airport is operating as normal, but say they are on standby as a potential measles outbreak could be spreading through U.S. airports.

“Right now we have not been contacted by any health organization. That would be the State Department of Health or the Center for Disease Control, CDC, as far as any interaction here in Rochester,” Director of Aviation at the Greater Rochester International Airport Andy Moore said.

fficers from the Rochester Police Locust Club and other police departments will wrap up their Cops Against Cancer Initiative.

Officers who participated in growing out their hair and beards will shave them to support those fighting cancer.

The event benefits both the program “Going Bald for Bucks” and the fund for Officer Manny Ortiz.

During the holiday season, finances can be tough and you may see your debt increase.

That’s why News 8 is putting you first with holiday credit help. We will have a team from the credit consumer counseling services here to take your calls and answer your questions.

That’s holiday credit help on Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. right here on News 8.

Rain this morning will taper to just a few showers or a bit of drizzle as milder air returns on southwesterly winds.

Winter storm warnings, ice storm warnings, and winter weather advisories are up all across the eastern part of the state and New England with this storm. There are also blizzard warnings up for much of the upper Midwest. Make sure to check the weather forecast at these locations before any travel.

Expect temperatures into the lower if not middle 50s by this afternoon. This massive and very slow moving storm system will eventually start to meander to our north and that will allow for cooler air to move through Monday night into Tuesday. Rain showers taper off and a brief lull in precipitation is expected headed into New Year’s Eve. This will allow temperatures to drop fully into the 30s and the cold air that will be in place once this storm is to our north will help aid in snow showers overnight into New Year’s Day.