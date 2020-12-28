Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session

With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people.

While officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive.

A fire on Carl Street in Rochester led to multiple houses being set ablaze.

Fire crews responded to the report of two houses on fire around 4 a.m. Live wires were also reported to be down, no injuries were reported.

Officials also said one of the houses was on fire over the weekend. The cause is still under investigation.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Ian Campbell has been located safely.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the NYSP, Fairport Police, Monroe County Fire Bureau Special Operations, and the numerous Fire Departments that all aided in the search for Ian Campbell.”

Rochester firefighters spent hours extinguishing a three-alarm fire overnight Sunday in Rochester on Wilson Street.

Lieutenant Ryan Fleming, RFD’s public information officer, said upon their arrival they located heavy smoke and fire coming from a 2.5-story multi-family home shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters said there was no one inside the structure when the fire broke out.

Three things coming into focus as the haze starts to clear from the Christmas eating/partying binge…

A storm system tracking to the northwest will set the stage for showers of rain, a few wet flakes, and a busy breeze today.

Expect wind gusts of 40 mph this morning out of the southwest. The focus will be where the National Weather Service has highlighted in their Wind Advisory, that is Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Strongest winds will focus around late morning, but this should be a lower impact wind that will taper off by the afternoon and evening.

Expect a few light rain showers as well from midnight through noon across Rochester, but the lack of moisture will mean just a few drops at most. Temperatures will be cold enough at higher elevations to warrant a few light snow showers. A dusting to an inch or two will be possible south of the thruway. Otherwise expect highs in the low 40s.

A cold blast of air moves in Tuesday that will trigger a very weak lake response. A few lake-effect snow showers will sweep through the region through Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall amounts will be minor with only a trace to an inch at most. Temperatures stay in the 20s for a chilly day. Cold air stays overnight and Wednesday morning may be the coldest all week with lows nearing the teens.

Clouds gather ahead of a complex storm setup to wrap up 2020. The newest look shows a cold front to slide south Thursday and bring rain showers as temperatures should be above freezing. This front will keep its form across the Mid-Atlantic while another storm system along an elongated and deep trough strengthens and moves east. The whole storm system should break into the Great Lakes on New Years Day, making for a soggy start to 2021. Temperatures aloft look just too warm to warrant any type of wintry precipitation until colder air breaks in by the weekend. Better chances for some flakes arrive by the first week of 2021, but the lack of snow for Rochester will continue for now.