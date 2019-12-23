Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

A large fire broke out at the Sodus Highway Department barn Saturday night, destroying the building and at least seven snow plow and salt trucks inside.

The fire could not have come at a worse time, as winter officially began that same night. Now, the town and the people who live there are worried what will happen if the snow comes, but no trucks are available to plow the roads.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug administration seized 44 website domains offering to sell vaping cartridges with THC and other substances.

The DEA announced the seizure in a press release on Friday, which is part of their coordinated enforcement effort to address illicit vaping product hazards called Operation Vapor Lock.

New York is set to stop requiring fingerprints from individuals applying for public assistance.

The Albany Times-Union reports that the state will stop using fingerprinting technology for applicants to Family and Safety Net Assistance starting January 15.

Since 2012, the state has stopped using fingerprints for programs such as Medicaid and the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program.

Critics say fingerprinting deters people from applying for state aid.

The Rochester man, who previously served time in prison at 14 years old for shooting an officer, pleaded not guilty on Friday to drug charges.

Tyquan Rivera, now 25, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

According to court papers, Rivera sold fentanyl in 60 envelopes to two undercover officers in two separate sales.

New York’s governor wants to eliminate the so-called “pink tax.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he’ll push legislation banning gender-based price disparities for similar goods and services.

Mr. Cuomo cited research that indicated women often end up with a bigger bill for items like toys, clothing and personal care products.

The proposal would require certain service providers to post price lists for standard services.

New York’s governor says he wants to require sex offenders to disclose their screen names for their social media accounts as well as dating and gaming apps.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, says Sunday that current laws targeting online predators doesn’t account for new technology.

The governor says currently sex offenders only have to provide the state Division of Criminal Justice Services with their email address for such social media accounts.

An area of High pressure parked over the Northeast will be our “fair weather friend” keeping us dry and allowing us to see a bit of a warm up too. Temperatures today will top out in the lower 50s. The normal high is 34. The record high is much warmer, 64 set four years ago in 2015.

Enjoy the mild air while we have it as it will be displaced by a cold front that will pass through the area later tonight. As the front approaches, clouds will increase, and as the wind shifts into the northeast, temperatures will tumble dropping into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Expect clouds and cooler weather Tuesday with much of the day spent in the 30s. That frontal boundary will slowly fade as we head into Christmas Day Wednesday.

Signs are pointing more to a warming Western New York as temperatures may climb into the mid 40s, similar to Sunday. There may even be some sun to go with the warmer than average holiday. For those that are hoping for a white Christmas, the hope will have to be renewed for next year because it is not happening this year.