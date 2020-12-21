Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

The package, expected to draw votes in Congress on Monday, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

ursing homes are expecting COVID-19 vaccines to arrive as soon as next week. But with all the logistics, some homes are eagerly refreshing their emails because they don’t know exactly what day and time that will be.

Justin Wray is the Senior Vice President of Operations for Pegasus Senior Living – a company that owns a senior home in Brockport, Evergreen Place. He says the they’re expecting vaccines soon, but just don’t know when.

Doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected Sunday to be shipped on trucks and planes to healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The distribution of Moderna’s vaccine to more than 3,700 locations in the United States will vastly widen the rollout started last week by Pfizer Inc. The U.S. government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer shots this week.

The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions and if you saw the scene at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport last night, you would know fans could not be more excited.

The big win has many fans wondering if they’ll be allowed in Bills Stadium for a playoff game.

In a December 20 press conference, Governor Cuomo was asked how he felt about fans crowding the airport and if Bills Mafia would be allowed in the stadium.

News 8 WROC will be hosting a Coronavirus Facts First Town Hall on Monday evening with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

Do you have coronavirus questions for Bello or Dr. Mendoza? Send us your questions to newsroom@wroctv.com, through Facebook, or through Twitter.

Fort Drum authorities have confirmed an update regarding reports of a missing soldier.

Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division have announced with heavy hearts that Corporal Hayden Harris, age 20, an infantryman from 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, has been found deceased.

This is following an investigation to locate Corporal Harris after he was heard from on December 17, 2020 and December 18, 2020 between 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

One person was killed after a head on collision on County Road 13, East of County Road 7 in the Town of Manchester.

Ontario County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. According to the deputies, the driver of the 2012 Ford Escape was pronounced dead on scene.

A few light rain and snow showers Tuesday, but all eyes are on a big storm to arrive Thursday and Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. More on that in a bit.

Expect a cloudy night with temperatures holding in the lower 30s. Weak high pressure slides past us to the south and Rochester gets a quiet Monday with mostly cloudy skies. A fast-moving Alberta Clipper will move through the southern Great Lakes and head into Ohio Monday night. This will bring a few wet snow showers across Western New York overnight into Tuesday. As the surface low with this system moves toward the Atlantic, expect a few flakes around Tuesday with minor accumulation, less than an inch. Temperatures a bit cooler, in the 30s.

This storm system moves out and a much larger storm starts to build in the west. Wednesday starts cold and quickly warms as warmer air ahead of the deep trough gets pushed into Western New York. Afternoon highs climb to the 40s. The deepening and strengthening storm moves into the Great Lakes, but the cold front extending south along the storm system will bring a soaking rain from Florida through the Mid-Atlantic and up the coastline. Expect showers to start overnight into Thursday with some downpours as temperatures climb to the upper 40s to near 50°. The storm will likely bring some gusty winds depending on the path of the low.

Timing of the changeover to snow will likely change, but we can expect a changeover to snow showers sometime overnight into Christmas Day. Temperatures will drop very quickly below freezing and rain showers changeover to snow showers behind the system. The setup of this storm does not look like it will bring area-wide snowfall, but more of a lake-effect snow event after the storm passes. This is because the air is just too warm at onset and not enough moisture will be in place when temperatures drop.

Expect bitter cold to last through Saturday with lake-effect snow developing east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Some big snowfall totals will be possible south of Buffalo and across the Tug Hill Plateau. Depending on wind direction, the Lake Erie band may impact some of our region and even bring some measurable snow to Rochester, but that still needs to be ironed out.