Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 20

Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students, is due back in court Monday.

He is charged with at least 26 counts of sexual abuse against minors from second to fifth grade.

He was released from jail on Tuesday, October 18th after posting bail amounting to $100,000. Ashton’s final bail was reduced multiple times since his initial arrest in April.

Ashton is scheduled to appear Monday at 2 p.m. before Honorable Karen A. Bailey-Turner in Rochester.

According to authorities, officers located the driver inside the vehicle that rear ended the car in front of him.

The 68-year-old was transported to Strong Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries after suffering a medical emergency that caused the crash.

The man was unconscious and was given life-saving measures which were ultimately deemed unsuccessful.

Investigators later confirmed that the operator’s death was not caused by the traffic accident.

The Bills did what they had to do against the Panthers. They handled their business and they did it in pretty comfortable fashion.

The Buffalo secondary offensive pieces continued to impress. Dawson Knox was a factor early. He only finished with four catches, but two moved the chains on third downs. Gabriel Davis made it four TDs in three games with two more against Carolina.

Josh Allen looked pretty healthy. I did not think the foot injury limited him at all and he said the same afterward. More than any of the numbers, that might have been the most important part of his game.

Buffalo probably played their B-minus game against Carolina and more than got away with it. That ain’t gonna fly next week in Foxboro. This team badly needs to get whole again on the offensive line. There’s no guarantee Dawkins or Feliciano will be back in time for next Sunday.

Allen said after the Patriots lost that everything was still in front of the Bills. He was right then and he is right again now. Think about all the weird stuff, all the dumb stuff that has clouded this Bills season. The loss to the Jaguars. The litany of close defeats.

Buffalo would end up right back where we left them last January. Likely champions of the AFC East with a playoff run that starts at home.

A clinic at Vineyard Farms is offering vaccines to anyone who shows up.

We heard from doctors of local hospitals that they’ve resorted to building new temporary care units or treating certain patients in hallways due to high admissions and low staffing numbers.

Not surprising when you consider out of the 20 zip codes in Monroe County with the lowest vaccine rates, 14 are in Rochester.

So, members of the Vineyard Farms non-profit have made vaccine access easier than ever.

Local pharmacists partnered with Vineyard Farms, providing all three types of Coronavirus vaccines free of charge. Being at the Vineyard Farms property off Sanders St. people can easily walk to their appointments or receive free rides offered by volunteers.

Vineyard Farms believes vaccines provided in this setting can prevent future outbreaks in their zip code where less than 50% of people are fully vaccinated.

Santa took over downtown Sunday in a newer holiday tradition, the Santa Stampede.

Over 250 Santa, young or old, participated in a three mile run/walk event around Rochester to spread holiday cheer.

This year participates and members of the community were encourage to bring a new unwrapped fleece blanket for donation to the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

Monday kicked off with what is this year’s coldest start to a day with 10 degrees being recorded at around 3:30 a.m. Some clouds will hinder the sun coming into the area but its all mild from the afternoon on at 30s.

Tuesday will bring some snowfall to the region, but nothing to write home about. Temperatures will glide in the 30s throughout the day. We will see how an incoming cold front will affect Rochester in the coming days.