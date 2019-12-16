Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

It’s been more than a decade since the Buffalo Bills last played on Sunday Night Football, and when the team took the field in Pittsburgh, they’ll did so with a playoff berth on the line.

Buffalo clinched a postseason spot with a gutsy 17-10 road win. It’s just the second playoff berth for the Bills in the past two decades.

Rochester police confirmed a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Sunday night.

Officers responded to the area of Hayward Avenue and Goodman Street, in the northeast section of the city, around 8:50 p.m.

There they found the victim, who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A Rochester Firefighter was injured after falling from a ladder on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Pardee Street around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

A new round of protests are expected on Monday morning in the Rochester City School District, as a number of teachers have learned they may lose their jobs.

The RCSD School Board will vote this week on a cost-cutting plan that includes laying off those teachers.

The man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man at 7-Eleven in Irondequoit is due to be sentenced today.

33-year-old Ronald Pecora shot a 26-year-old in the stomach back in July.

As tech toys show up on Christmas wish lists this season, some parents may wonder about security, and their child’s safety.

That’s why News 8 is putting you first with Plugged in Parent.

Today, a panel of experts will be in our studio to answer your questions about the latest kid friendly technology.

That’s Plugged in Parents, Monday, December 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

We’ll enjoy a mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs into the middle 30s. Temperatures above freezing are going to be a rare treat for us given the forecast for the rest of the week.

An area of low pressure to our south will work eastward late Monday night. By Tuesday morning, a swath of light snow is expected to develop across all of Western New York. Expect snow to fall through the day tapering from west to east by evening as the system pulls away. The steadiest snow will fall south of the Thruway, but this more northward track could produce a few inches even in town. Definitely not a snowstorm, but perhaps enough to turn everything white again.