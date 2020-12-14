Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, December 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

The first trucks carrying the COVID-19 vaccine authorized for widespread use in the United States pulled out of a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday, a critical step in stopping the nation’s coronavirus outbreak.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million and sickened 71 million worldwide according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.

Monroe County distributed rapid COVID-19 tests Sunday as salons in the orange zone prepare to reopen this week.

The distribution, which took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, helped hair stylists meet a new guideline to reopen; a negative test is a requirement for hair stylists to return to work Monday.

A firefighter was injured and two people were charged with trespassing after a fire at what was thought to be a vacant hotel.

When Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived they found two people outside and a fire on the roof of the Vista Heights Inn on West Henrietta Road.

A house in Rochester was heavily damaged after firefighters responded to Ernst Street to find a fire on the second floor.

Everyone evacuated the home and no one was hurt when the fire broke out around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The house was damage by both water and smoke.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills’ 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

“Glory to God for the win and all the blessings in our building and for our fans,” said Sean McDermott following the game. “We wish the fans could have been here tonight. All the way through the season, this was for you guys.”

The Bills won for the sixth time in seven outings, and inched closer to claiming their first AFC East title since 1995 and third playoff berth in four seasons. Buffalo can clinch both as early as Monday night if Baltimore loses to Cleveland.

Expect clouds to dominate Monday with a few wet snowflakes possible in the afternoon as a weak storm system passes by. Most will see nothing.

A reinforcing shot of cold air takes over thanks to a dipping jet stream Monday night and Tuesday. That could open the door for some sporadic lake-effect snow showers early Tuesday. A coating or so for some could be possible to start Tuesday, but otherwise it will be quiet. In fact, there will likely be some clearing Tuesday afternoon that will lead to sunshine. From here on out the focus will be the temperatures. Numbers on Tuesday morning start and end in the 20s.

Wednesday will likely start in the teens and end up in the 20s with partial sunshine depending on what a large storm system that is forecast to move through the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast will do. As for now this could be a big snow maker across Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and up through New England. It looks like a miss for us.

More cold air for the extended forecast. Expect Thursday and Friday temperatures to run 5-10° below normal. Both days have a chance at some partial sunshine. Morning wind chills may dip